Cameron Brink's 3-word reaction to Aliyah Boston's new hairstyle
The WNBA's popularity is at an all-time high, and the league's rising stars are the big reason for the push. Players like Los Angeles Sparks center Cameron Brink and Indiana Fever All-Star Aliyah Boston are among the group of players who have helped generate more attention.
The young core of players have also built a strong bond and often hype each other up whenever they get the opportunity.
Whether it be on or off the court, several young players have built strong bonds.
That was on display this week when Boston took to Instagram to show off her new hairstyle in a series of selfies from the Target Center.
Rather than rocking her signature black hair with pink streaks, Boston showed off her new brown braids. She captioned the photos, "The main attraction."
After sharing her new hairstyle, a number of fellow women's basketball players jumped into the comments to applaud the new look.
One of those players was Cameron Brink, who gassed Aliyah up with three simple words, "You're the cutest!" Raven Johnson, a teammate of Boston's on the South Carolina Gamecocks' 2022 national championship-winning team, added a heart eyes emoji.
You love to see queens supporting queens.
Both women put together impressive seasons in 2024, despite Brink's season getting cut short due to a torn ACL.
Brink averaged 7.5 points,, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game before her injury. Despite going down before the Olympic break, Brink still finished among the league's leaders in blocks per game.
Boston, meanwhile, averaged 14 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game while helping to lead the Fever to the team's first playoff appearance since 2016.
The sky is the limit for both players, and you know they will be there supporting each other every step of the way.
