A-Rod Admittedly Needs Travis Kelce's Advice
For Kansas City Chiefs' star and face of the franchise tight end Travis Kelce, it has been a busy and interesting offseason.
First, Kelce had to make the tough decision of deciding if he wanted to come back to play another season with the Chiefs and in the NFL, or if he wanted to call it a career.
After thinking and going through the process, Kelce decided to come back and run it back for at least one more season with the Chiefs. Kelce still has a bad taste in his mouth from the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIX loss.
Kelce had one of his worst performances of his career in the Super Bowl loss. That is not the way Kelce wanted to go out, and it is one reason he will be back in 2025.
Now former MLB star player Alex Rodriguez wants to get some advice from Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce.
"They have built a wonderful media business. I think Jason [and his wife do great work and make] great content," Rodriguez said in an interview with Parade.
"[Travis] is a natural. He really is a natural-born leader and a great advocate, and they're both Hall of Fame [worthy] players. They have it all working. I think they don't need any advice from me. I may reverse it and ask them for some advice."
Rodriguez likes the way Travis and Jason went about their football and media careers. They have both been successful, but they still are themselves no matter what; they did not let the success get to them and they do not act like other superstars.
"I'm a big fan of both their games. And I'm a big fan of the way they carry themselves," Rodriguez said. "They're literally like the modern-day superstar, almost like our version of what The Rock has been for a long time. I think both those guys can even take it to a bigger level."
"I'm a big fan of both of them. My daughters absolutely adore and love [Swift] as a performer and everything she stands for," he explains. "I wish him well, and I'm interested to see how he closes his last few years of his career because she might be the greatest performer of all time, and he may be the greatest titan of all time. So it's fun to watch."
