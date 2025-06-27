Browns QB Deshaun Watson blowing $230M on obnoxious wedding costs, engagement photos
Deshaun Watson and his fiancée Jilly Anais are acting like the Cleveland Browns bust is still an elite franchise starting quarterback.
The former Clemson hero and national champion turned dynamic Houston Texans QB1 faltered after off-the-field allegations, yet somehow the Browns still thought it was a good idea to mortgage the future with a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract that was so beyond NFL standards at the time, that it not only considered the worst league deal of all time, it's led to continued accusations of collusion by owners ever since.
In the definition of ignorance is bliss as Watson recovers from an Achilles injury in the world's most awkwardly crowded NFL QB room, the three-time Pro Bowler is flaunting all of that $230 million for his upcoming nuptials to the aspiring Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model.
Even the one percenters know when to say when. But apparently for Watson and Anais, no amount of professionally shot engagement photos is too many. Let's go through them.
OMG! Look, we got engaged!
This is the first time we noticed the gaudy, over-the-top engagement ring, worth a reported $2.5 million.
So for the rich and famous set, this is totally the norm.
Official engagement photos in a yellow Ferrari
These seemed to be the official engagement photos as the model and social media influencer is wearing a bride-to-be fit.
And while the yellow Ferrari is tacky, it's something that folks with a lot of money like doing.
Wait, another set of engagement photos?
There's that $2.5 million rock again.
Ok, this is getting ridiculous. The first official set was only six weeks ago!. This new batch came only two weeks later.
Which leads us to today...
Let's hope Watson is investing like ARod
"I count you as a privilege," Anais writes in the latest version of engagement photos. (And this doesn't include her bachelorette party, another extravagant affair.)
Maybe Watson is looking up to Alex Rodriguez, who went from MLB pariah to the owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx in only a decade, using his salary fortunes to make lucrative investments that set him up for a billionaire lifestyle and NBA ownership.
Because if not, Watson won't have much money left once the wedding happens.
