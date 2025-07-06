Browns $230M bust Deshaun Watson's new wife's wedding dress revealed by buddy
Deshaun Watson and his longtime girlfriend Jilly Anais tied the knot on July 3, which marked their sixth anniversary together. It was a very private wedding in Miami that was followed by a celebration on yacht. A friend now leaked Anais’ stunning dress.
Watson, 29, is on a 5-year, guaranteed $230-million deal with the Cleveland Browns that he signed in 2022 and has plenty of money. The two are definitely spending it on the extreme wedding costs, insane photos, and Anais, 29, had an extravagant bachelorette party.
The former Clemson Tigers hero who led the team to a national championship in 2017 met the model and influencer Anais when he was with the Houston Texans — the team that drafted him — while at a game for Los Angeles.
Watson’s career has been plagued by troubles including an 11-game suspension for sexual assault allegation by more than two dozen women and dealing with a season-ending Achilles injury in 2024 that he ruptured again during recovery.
His wedding was very private, but his friend leaked Anais’ stunning wedding dress in a post with the newly married couple.
She looks amazing as he matched her in white.
Anais would later post from their honeymoon as well. Congrats to the Watsons.
