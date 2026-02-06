Brittany Mahomes Crushes Hubby Patrick in Bold Dress as Chiefs QB Shows Off Health
Patrick Mahomes is used to being in the Super Bowl this time of year. Instead, he’s recovering from knee surgery and supporting his wife Brittany Mahomes in her big moment where she crushed in a silver dress while the Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback gave fans something to cheer about.
Patrick and the Chiefs had made five of six Super Bowls before missing the playoffs this season.
Instead, it was the 30-year-old Brittany’s chance to shine as she graced the digital cover for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit with this stunning look:
Patrick would soon over her photos on his social media as well.
RELATED: Patrick Mahomes Swoons Over 'Best Mom' Brittany After Insane Igloo With Kids
Brittany’s dress impresses at launch party
The couple would attend the SI Swimsuit launch party at Authentic House at Quince ahead of Super Bowl LX in San Francisco, California.
Brittany and the other famous WAGs that appeared in the issue were all there as seen with Brittany (left) next to Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff’s wife Christen, San Francisco 49ers tight tend George Kittle’s wife Cliare, and Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley Cavinder.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes gets emotional in baby Golden first birthday photo
Good news for Chiefs fans
Brittany would then crush next to Patrick, who was walking around after tearing his ACL and LCL on December 14.
That’s a positive update for Chiefs fans.
Here he is in a video being a supportive husband and standing just fine.
Brittany has been hitting the gym hard herself
While Patrick is pushing himself to be ready by Week 1 next season, Brittany has been training hard to get in shape for the photoshoot while juggling being a mom of three including 1-year-old daughter Golden.
It’s certainly paid off.
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.