Brittany Mahomes Crushes Hubby Patrick in Bold Dress as Chiefs QB Shows Off Health

Patrick Mahomes is used to being in the Super Bowl this time of year. Instead, he’s recovering from knee surgery and supporting his wife Brittany Mahomes in her big moment where she crushed in a silver dress while the Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback gave fans something to cheer about.

Patrick and the Chiefs had made five of six Super Bowls before missing the playoffs this season.

Instead, it was the 30-year-old Brittany’s chance to shine as she graced the digital cover for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit with this stunning look:

The real MVP of game day. Brittany Mahomes, 2026 SI Swimsuit Digital Cover Star.



Patrick would soon over her photos on his social media as well.

RELATED: Patrick Mahomes Swoons Over 'Best Mom' Brittany After Insane Igloo With Kids

Patrick Mahomes reacts to his wife’s SI Swimsuit photo. | Patrick Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany’s dress impresses at launch party

The couple would attend the SI Swimsuit launch party at Authentic House at Quince ahead of Super Bowl LX in San Francisco, California.

Brittany and the other famous WAGs that appeared in the issue were all there as seen with Brittany (left) next to Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff’s wife Christen, San Francisco 49ers tight tend George Kittle’s wife Cliare, and Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley Cavinder.

RELATED: Brittany Mahomes gets emotional in baby Golden first birthday photo

Good news for Chiefs fans

Brittany would then crush next to Patrick, who was walking around after tearing his ACL and LCL on December 14.

Brittany and Patrick ( who is up and walking around) at the @si_swimsuit WAG's party. pic.twitter.com/dbwg5jzfKI — Starcade Media (@StarcadeMediaKC) February 6, 2026

That’s a positive update for Chiefs fans.

Here he is in a video being a supportive husband and standing just fine.

Brittany has been hitting the gym hard herself

While Patrick is pushing himself to be ready by Week 1 next season, Brittany has been training hard to get in shape for the photoshoot while juggling being a mom of three including 1-year-old daughter Golden.

It’s certainly paid off.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

