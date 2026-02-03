Patrick Mahomes Swoons Over 'Best Mom' Brittany After Insane Igloo With Kids

After three straight Super Bowl appearances, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs failed to reach the postseason this year.

Mahomes is using the early to break to recover from a torn ACL and LCL suffered in Week 15. After undergoing successful surgery, the 30-year-old quarterback dove right into rehab.

While Mahomes gets to spend extra time with his wife, Brittany Mahomes, and their three kids -- he still has brace on his leg and can't be as active with Sterling, 4, Bronze, 3, and Golden, 1.

But Brittany is going above and beyond to keep the kids entertained.

Brittany Mahomes and her daughters, Sterling and Golden, at the Chiefs game. | Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Instead of being trapped inside all day during an epic snow storm, Brittany decided to embark on an extravagant igloo project.

She posted highlights of the two-day construction on Instagram. She captioned the video, "Just a couple rookies trying to show you the whole process of how to build an igloo…😂😅 would say we will do better next time but there will never be a next time🙂."

Brittany Mahomes prepares to make an igloo with her daughter, Golden. | @brittanylynne/Instagram

The painstaking process included what looked like hundreds of ice trays and a lot of tireless work.

Brittany admitted in the video, "When you see this idea on instagram and think it's a good idea to do, it's really important.... that you should probably think again😂."

Bronze and Sterling Mahomes enjoy their snow day. | @brittanylynne/Instagram

While arduous, the end product was an excellent rainbow-colored igloo big enough for the couple's eldest children to walk inside. Mahomes was so impressed.

Patrick Mahomes gushes over his wife, Brittany Mahomes. | @brittanylynne/Instagram

The two-time league MVP wrote, "Best mom out there!!" with two heart emojis.

Brittany Mahomes constructed a wild bouncy house for the kids to play during the summer

This isn't the first time Brittany has gone all out for kid activities in her backyard. Over the summer, she lounged in the sun while the kids played in a massive bouncy house complete with a water slide.

Brittany Mahomes put a huge bouncy water slide in her backyard. | Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

