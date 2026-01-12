Brittany Mahomes gets emotional in baby Golden first birthday photo

Baby Golden Raye Mahomes celebrated her first birthday on Monday, January 12, and mom Brittany Mahomes got emotional in an adorable photo of the two together.

Usually dad Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for the NFL playoffs this time of the year, but he injured his knee in Week 15 and the team missed the playoffs in the first time in his nine-year career. So at least he’s there to witness all the family moments like this New Year’s Eve photo together with Brittany, Golden, daughter Sterling, 4, and son Bronze, 3.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany has posted a lot of adorable Golden moments of late like her incredible balancing skills as if she’s playing QB like dad keeping his feet to avoid a sack. She also had an epic meltdown meeting Santa for the first time this Christmas in a fail a lot of parents can relate to. Recently, she gushed over Golden’s adorable curly hair and how long it’s gotten.

Golden’s big birthday

For the big 1st birthday, mom got emotional in a picture she shared on Instagram Stories with her daughter. Brittany wrote, “My baby is ONE 🥹😭” while Golden stole the show as always.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

While dad and the Chiefs were off their game this season, Golden was a star when she’d show up matching mom.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Happy first birthday to Golden Mahomes and to many more. How fast they grow up.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

