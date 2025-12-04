Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders turn heads in pajamas at Christmas party
The Dallas Cowboys (6-5-1) are on the road this week with a big Thursday night game at the Detroit Lions (7-5). Their cheerleaders, meanwhile, held a Christmas pajamas party where they stole some of the thunder away from the game.
It’s also that time of the year where the world famous cheerleader ditch their blue and white for the holiday uniforms.
They also have more to celebrate of late as the team has won three straight games and has given itself a chance to make the playoffs after an abysmal first half of the season.
The cheerleaders are a hit no matter if they win or lose. They got even more popular with now two seasons of America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders on Netflix.
One of the most popular cheerleaders is Sophy Laufer, who posted from their Christmas party in her pajamas with veteran Kylie Dickson while holding some puppies.
And then posing with Darah Haidet.
They hope to have more to cheer about tonight as well.
The Cowboys return home on Sunday, December 14, vs. the Minnesota Vikings where the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will be back in the spotlight on the field.
