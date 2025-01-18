The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Sophy Laufer dazzles in denim blue stars coat

The 21-year-old star of Netflix’s “America’s Sweethearts” says she’s “ready for Valentine’s Day” while dropping a stunning selfie.

Matt Ryan

Sophy Laufer of the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders.
Sophy Laufer of the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders. / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The season may be over for the Dallas Cowboys, but that’s not stopping popular team cheerleader Sophy Laufer from having a winning fit.

The 21-year-old who was a star from the Netflix hit America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders has sizzled all season off the field like her 21st birthday nightie, and her naughty and nice” side-by-side look with her bestie Kylie Dickson.

Kylie Dickson and Sophy Laufer
Kylie Dickson and Sophy Laufer / Sophy Laufer/Instagram

In her latest jaw-dropping look, Laufer slayed a selfie with the blue star jean jacket and her lips phone. She wrote on the post, “I’m ready for Valentine’s Day if you couldn’t tell 😂😘🩷.”

RELATED: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Sophy Laufer, Kylie Dickson sizzle in rarely seen unis

Sophy Laufer
Sophy Laufer

RELATED: Kylie Dickson, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have fun in sizzling ‘Santa Baby’ unis

Laufer is from California and moved to Dallas when she turned 18 years old, and began pursuing her dream of becoming a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader.

Kylie Dickson and Sophy Laufer
Kylie Dickson and Sophy Laufer / Sophy Laufer/Instagra

She rose to fame as a child appearing in DancingwithYT video. She has 148K followers now on Instagram.

The Netflix show was so popular it has been renewed for a second season. With sizzling selfies like Laufer’s latest, it’s easy to see why.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Buffalo queen: Hailee Steinfeld rocks custom Josh Allen jacket with Bills WAGs at game

Unreal uniform: Livvy Dunne’s LSU purple leotard sparkler is July 4th fireworks worthy

How much was it?: Carson Beck’s real Miami ‘salary’ revealed, and it’s not $4 million

No way!: 7-foot-1 Shaq looks shockingly short next to 7-foot-9 Florida freshman

Groovin’: Cameron Brink flexes goofy dance after half-court shot against WNBA legend

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/Fashion