Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Sophy Laufer dazzles in denim blue stars coat
The season may be over for the Dallas Cowboys, but that’s not stopping popular team cheerleader Sophy Laufer from having a winning fit.
The 21-year-old who was a star from the Netflix hit America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders has sizzled all season off the field like her 21st birthday nightie, and her naughty and nice” side-by-side look with her bestie Kylie Dickson.
In her latest jaw-dropping look, Laufer slayed a selfie with the blue star jean jacket and her lips phone. She wrote on the post, “I’m ready for Valentine’s Day if you couldn’t tell 😂😘.”
Laufer is from California and moved to Dallas when she turned 18 years old, and began pursuing her dream of becoming a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader.
She rose to fame as a child appearing in DancingwithYT video. She has 148K followers now on Instagram.
The Netflix show was so popular it has been renewed for a second season. With sizzling selfies like Laufer’s latest, it’s easy to see why.
