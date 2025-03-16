The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders star Kylie Dickson does insane pilates poses

The former Ole Miss Rebels cheerleader shows off her insane flexibility in her offseason training.

Matt Ryan

Dallas Cowboys cheerleader performs during the game against the Washington Commanders.
Dallas Cowboys cheerleader performs during the game against the Washington Commanders. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Kylie Dickson showed off the insane strength and flexibility that goes into being a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader — and of course all while in a fire workout fit.

Dickson just returned from a tropical vacation where she flaunted bikinis and this minidress, while flexing her insanely fit body.

While the cheerleaders are more popular than ever from the Netflix hit America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Dickson, who boasts 430K followers on Instagram, has crushed several looks like her “naughty-and-nice” holiday selfie with fellow DCC teammate Sophy Laufer, and a rarely-seen Cowboys cheerleaders uniform.

Dickson, who was a cheerleader for the Ole Miss Rebels before graduating in 2021, also slayed her cheerleader uniform while dancing to AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” while on an ATP match court in Dallas.

To keep in shape during the footballl offseason, Dickson showed off some crazy pilates moves while wearing a skintight fit.

Those moves require some serious strength and flexibility.

The Netflix show was so popular that a second season has been renewed. With pilates moves and a workout fit like Dickson’s, will she star in season 2?

Dickson continues to stand out for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders in the offseason.

