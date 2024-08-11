Steve Kerr: Devin Booker Was USA's Unsung MVP
Team USA accomplished what they needed to in Paris, securing a fifth straight gold medal in men's basketball at the Olympics with a win over France in the final this weekend.
Stars such as LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant paved the way for gold throughout the tournament, though head coach Steve Kerr highlighted Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker in his post-game press conference:
"Devin Booker is an incredible basketball player. Nobody asked about him. He was our unsung MVP. I just wanted to say that."- Steve Kerr on Devin Booker
Booker started every game in Team USA's undefeated run. Though he didn't put up the high volume numbers he typically did in the NBA, Booker adapted to his role better than anybody according to Kerr.
“He’s probably the guy who has been the most adaptable to go from a different role in the NBA to a new one here. He’s adapted to being an on-ball guy, ball mover. The offense clicks when he’s out there, the defense is really good," Kerr said during the tournament.
Booker impressed his fellow NBA counterparts, too:
When the dust settled, Booker finished with a team-high +130 in 11 games.
Throughout the tournament, he averaged 11.7 points, 3.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 22 minutes per night.
In Team USA's semifinal vs Serbia, Curry said Booker's three-pointer in the fourth quarter ultimately settled down the Americans in their comeback victory.
"When Devin Booker hit the 3 at the top of the key, that's when I felt the momentum kind of shift," Curry said following the game.
Kerr wasn't the first to highlight Booker as Team USA's unsung hero:
"Let me tell you who's been the unsung hero throughout this entire tournament. It has been Devin Booker," Kendrick Perkins said on Friday's episode of First Take.
"Devin Booker has been phenomenal. Devin Booker was in the game yesterday when it mattered the most - and he played his role to a tee."
Good to see Booker getting his flowers.