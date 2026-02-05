Ex-Eagles Star Jason Kelce, Giants RB Cam Skattebo Pose in Epic Super Bowl Party Pic

You know the Kelce brothers know how to throw an epic party. When Cam Skattebo shows up, there are going to be some epic moments, too.

Jason Kelce, who retired with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024, and his brother Travis Kelce, who is mulling retirement with the Kansas City Chiefs after a rough season, run their wildly popular “New Heights” podcast where Travis just broke Taylor Swift’s chair.

Mar 5, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland natives and NFL players Travis, right, and Jason Kelce celebrate after the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

With the show’s success, Ihey threw a “New Heigts” Super Bowl party on Wednesday night in San Frnacisco for the show.

First, though, Travis Kelce was busy earlier in the day at the Phoenix Open Pro-Am crushing this insane shot:

TRAVIS KELCE WITH AN ABSOLUTE DART ON THE 16TH. 🔥🎯



The 3x Super Bowl champ sticks it to within a few feet and wins the gold WM chain! pic.twitter.com/H3YubtWgo2 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) February 4, 2026

He then showed up later in the night with Jason in these ridiculous outfits for the party.

Super Bowl bros. 🏈 Jason Kelce & Travis Kelce host a party at Thriller Social Club in San Francisco ahead of the Patriots vs. Seahawks match up. (📷: Getty) pic.twitter.com/KvA9tvh97G — E! News (@enews) February 5, 2026

Jason is always the life of the party, though. Remember the AFC divisional game where he supported Travis and the Chiefs in Buffalo and what happened?

Jason Kelce climbed out of the suite to hang with fans in Buffalo 😂



(via @WeAreTheWrecks) pic.twitter.com/eARa1KDLEW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 22, 2024

Add in the 24-year-old Skattebo and it led to the two posing at the party in this epic photo.

Cam Skattebo makes an appearance at Travis and Jason Kelce's "New Heights" party on Wednesday



(via @newheightshow on IG) pic.twitter.com/PpBjmVD2zr — Paolo Songco (@PaoloSongcoNBA) February 5, 2026

Maybe they “dominated” tacos together later on. We know Jason has a love for tacos as he’s talked about on the show and they are in Cali.

While Eagles fans may be irked one of their own is with a hated Giants player, maybe they’ll give him a pass because after all they ended Skattebo’s season with a broken ankle. Or maybe he heard more “Go Birds” callouts.

Someone yelled “Go Birds” to Cam Skattebo while he was on livestream at American Dream Mall 😂 pic.twitter.com/WfLeQdYxDB — The Eagle Times (@_TheEagleTimes) November 19, 2025

Is Taylor Swift joining Travis for Super Bowl?

No doubt, the boys will have more fun moments this week. Is Travis’ fiancée also coming to the game? At least she won’t be rooting for the Chiefs and loudly booed by Eagles fans for it.

taylor swift got booed at the super bowl 😭 pic.twitter.com/awP8o1EMKM — juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) February 10, 2025

Kylie Kelce the ref with Eli Manning

Jason’s wife Kylie, meanwhile was a referee with New York Giants legend Eli Manning (another hated Eagles rival) for a girl’s flag football game.

Eli Manning and Kylie Kelce serving as referees at The Toyota Glow-Up Classic in San Francisco??? Oh, I'm SAT. 🍿👏 pic.twitter.com/Y2CAQEk8ay — Page Six (@PageSix) February 5, 2026

