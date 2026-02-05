Ex-Eagles Star Jason Kelce, Giants RB Cam Skattebo Pose in Epic Super Bowl Party Pic
You know the Kelce brothers know how to throw an epic party. When Cam Skattebo shows up, there are going to be some epic moments, too.
Jason Kelce, who retired with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024, and his brother Travis Kelce, who is mulling retirement with the Kansas City Chiefs after a rough season, run their wildly popular “New Heights” podcast where Travis just broke Taylor Swift’s chair.
With the show’s success, Ihey threw a “New Heigts” Super Bowl party on Wednesday night in San Frnacisco for the show.
First, though, Travis Kelce was busy earlier in the day at the Phoenix Open Pro-Am crushing this insane shot:
He then showed up later in the night with Jason in these ridiculous outfits for the party.
Jason is always the life of the party, though. Remember the AFC divisional game where he supported Travis and the Chiefs in Buffalo and what happened?
Add in the 24-year-old Skattebo and it led to the two posing at the party in this epic photo.
Maybe they “dominated” tacos together later on. We know Jason has a love for tacos as he’s talked about on the show and they are in Cali.
While Eagles fans may be irked one of their own is with a hated Giants player, maybe they’ll give him a pass because after all they ended Skattebo’s season with a broken ankle. Or maybe he heard more “Go Birds” callouts.
Is Taylor Swift joining Travis for Super Bowl?
No doubt, the boys will have more fun moments this week. Is Travis’ fiancée also coming to the game? At least she won’t be rooting for the Chiefs and loudly booed by Eagles fans for it.
Kylie Kelce the ref with Eli Manning
Jason’s wife Kylie, meanwhile was a referee with New York Giants legend Eli Manning (another hated Eagles rival) for a girl’s flag football game.
