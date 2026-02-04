Brooks Koepka’s Wife Jena Gushes Over Travis Kelce While Stunning in Phoenix Open Fit
The Waste Management Phoenix Open is the most fun you’ll see on a golf course for a tournament. It also features a pro-am event where professionals are paired with amateur celebrities while the fans party like it’s Mardi Gras. Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims was certainly fired up about her husband’s pairing on Wednesday for the Annexus Pro-Am.
Koepka played the back nine holes with Kansas City Chiefs superstar and Taylor Swifts fiancé Travis Kelce after he was with Scottie Scheffler first.
RELATED: Brooks Koepka's Wife Jena Has Perfect Two Words Celebrating His PGA Tour Return
The 36-year-old All-Pro tight end isn’t used to playing golf this time of the year as he’s usually in the Super Bowl with the Chiefs.
He did show he has some skills, though, with this insane shot on the famous 16th hole.
That’s as good as a pro could do for sure.
If Kelce does indeed retire this offseason, he’ll have a lot more time to work on his golf game, which looks pretty darn good already.
He also had some of Swift’s music blasting behind him to get him pumped up.
RELATED: Brooks Koepka’s Wife Jena Turns Heads in Bikini Before Husband’s PGA Tour Return
Koepka’s wife rocks head-turning fit for Pro-Am
Jena has a lot to be excited about as Koepka just returned to to the PGA Tour last week after almost four years with LIV Golf.
Before the day started, she showed off her head-turning fit for the day on TikTok where she went with the tank top.
Jena’s epic reaction to the Koepka-Kelce pairing
After she revealed her husband was playing golf with Kelce this was her reaction:
She gushed over Kelce saying, “I’m obsessed with Taylor Swift’s fiancé even before Taylor was in the picture.” She called it “one of the best pairings” while getting giddy over going to watch them.
Sims certainly stole some of the boys’ spotlight with her fit, through, as she always does.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
California dreamin’: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Super Bowl-Bound Fit
On the move: James Harden's Girlfriend Paije In Spotlight After Trade To Cavs
Shake it off: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap
Mama’s mojo: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather at Pro Bowl
Nashville noise: Robert Saleh's Wife Steals Spotlight in Titans-Blue Fit with 8 Kids, Hubby
Going for gold: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Private Jet Flex
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.