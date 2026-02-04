Brooks Koepka’s Wife Jena Gushes Over Travis Kelce While Stunning in Phoenix Open Fit

The Waste Management Phoenix Open is the most fun you’ll see on a golf course for a tournament. It also features a pro-am event where professionals are paired with amateur celebrities while the fans party like it’s Mardi Gras. Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims was certainly fired up about her husband’s pairing on Wednesday for the Annexus Pro-Am.

Koepka played the back nine holes with Kansas City Chiefs superstar and Taylor Swifts fiancé Travis Kelce after he was with Scottie Scheffler first.

Olympian Michael Phelps greets Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce on the first tee box during the Annexus Pro-Am at the WM Phoenix Open on Feb. 4, 2026, at TPC Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 36-year-old All-Pro tight end isn’t used to playing golf this time of the year as he’s usually in the Super Bowl with the Chiefs.

He did show he has some skills, though, with this insane shot on the famous 16th hole.

This is an unbelievably good shot by @tkelce under that pressure and spotlight of the 16th hole of the Waste Management Phoenix Open Pro-Am! What a dart by Travis Kelce!!! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/hva9JcWEO7 — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) February 4, 2026

That’s as good as a pro could do for sure.

If Kelce does indeed retire this offseason, he’ll have a lot more time to work on his golf game, which looks pretty darn good already.

He also had some of Swift’s music blasting behind him to get him pumped up.

🚨| Taylor Swift’s “So High School” was mashed up with Wheatus’ “Teenage Dirtbag” at the WM Phoenix Open



— The song choice was for Travis Kelce 🏈 pic.twitter.com/rM3FSzbw3K — The Taylor Swift Daily ❤️‍🔥 (@TheTSD_updates) February 4, 2026

Koepka’s wife rocks head-turning fit for Pro-Am

Jena has a lot to be excited about as Koepka just returned to to the PGA Tour last week after almost four years with LIV Golf.

Before the day started, she showed off her head-turning fit for the day on TikTok where she went with the tank top.

Jena Sims getting ready for the pro-am. | Jena Sims/TikTok

Jena’s epic reaction to the Koepka-Kelce pairing

After she revealed her husband was playing golf with Kelce this was her reaction:

Jena Sims reacts to Brooks Koepka paired with Travis Kelce | Jena Sims/TikTok

She gushed over Kelce saying, “I’m obsessed with Taylor Swift’s fiancé even before Taylor was in the picture.” She called it “one of the best pairings” while getting giddy over going to watch them.

Sims certainly stole some of the boys’ spotlight with her fit, through, as she always does.

Apr 10, 2025; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Jena Sims, Brooks Koepka wife, walks on the course during the first round of the Masters Tournament. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

