Fans hotly debate 'elite' Cowboys Dak Prescott costume that goes viral

This dude cozied up to the bar doing his best Dak Prescott pregame shimmy. Much like anything with the Dallas Cowboys QB1, it elicited strong reactions.

Oct 6, 2024: Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott plays air guitar during warmups before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Oct 6, 2024: Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott plays air guitar during warmups before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

Nothing polarizes NFL fans more than the Dallas Cowboys and their starting quarterback Dak Prescott. Heck, even the Cowboys faithful and his own teammates are strongly divided about their QB1, with Micah Parsons and Travon Diggs leaving him off of their Top 10 QBs list.

So when a dude cozied up to the bar in his Dak Prescott costume doing the Prescott pregame shimmy, it certainly at the very least is chuckle-worthy. Given though it was labeled an "elite Halloween costume," commenters were sharply divided with either Prescott burns, approving the elite status, or mocking the post itself for deeming it with such high praise.

Dak Prescott costume
The Dak Prescott costume that is going viral / House of Highlights/Instagram

The most popular comment (as of this posting) was the prerequisite Cowboys QB1 burn: "Bro gon be throwing picks at the bar." Throwing picks was a common theme of most of the jokes, with another user adding, "Bet the guy next to him intercepted his beer 😂😂😂" Other users generally thought it was indeed an awesome costume, or even "diabolical" in its accuracy.

On the flip side, many folks, who are probably Halloween purists, didn't believe a dude throwing a jersey on with some headphones warranted anything close to elite Halloween costume status.

"Weak ah costume," wrote one user, while another one was even harsher, "Bro definitely NOT winning any costume contests💀😭" Then there was this comment that was especially biting, "Bro should’ve did that all the way to the trash can then dove in it." Ouch!

However you might feel about Prescott on the field, the Cowboys star is having a great run in his personal life, getting engaged to his long-time girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos, using their baby girl as his wingman in the most adorable way with a shirt that read, "Hi Mommy, Daddy has a question for you!?"

In today's world of extreme polarization, can we all agree that this dude's Dak impression was worth a laugh (and even funnier, the dude next to him has no clue what's happening)? Happy Halloween!

Matthew Graham
