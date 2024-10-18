Sarah Jane Ramos' 10-carat engagement ring from Dak Prescott's insane price
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is living his best life.
Prescott, who ranks third in the NFL in passing yards, is enjoying the team's bye week in a major way. Prescott announced on Instagram that he and Sarah Jane Ramos are now engaged.
In the offseason, the 2023 NFL MVP runner-up signed a record-setting four-year deal worth $240 million, including an average annual value of $60 million.
So, when it came time to propose, Dak decided to do things big.
The ring was made by Jason of Beverly Hills and is reportedly valued at $1 million. He shared the beautiful work on Instagram.
The ring features a center diamond positioned between 2 tapered baguettes and set onto an 18 karat yellow gold setting.
Jason Arasheben, CEO Jason of Beverly Hills, detailed the process that went into making the ring and how enjoyable it was to work with Prescott on the ring.
"In my business, there are high-maintenance clients and then there's Dak. Dak was so easy to work with and was very intentional with every detail of this ring," he said. "He was involved in every aspect and really wanted this to be a ring she would love. He wanted something classic but with a little flare and that's exactly what we did"
It's been quite the year for the Cowboys signal-caller. Along with his massive contract and engagement ring, he and Sarah Jane welcomed their first child, a baby girl named MJ, on February 29.
The couple then got matching tattoos to honor their daughter.
