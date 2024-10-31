Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs Leave Teammate Dak Prescott Off Top 10 Quarterback List
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and defensive back Trevon Diggs neglected to include Dak Prescott in their listing of top 10 quarterbacks on Parsons's podcast, The Edge with Micah Parsons.
The duo discussed the play of Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and how he's performing like a top five quarterback in the NFL as a rookie. That discussion sparked a top 10 list, one that did not include their star teammate in Prescott.
Parsons and Diggs rattled off Daniels, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Jared Goff, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Matthew Stafford and Sam Darnold as part of their grouping of the league's top quarterbacks.
It's been a rough year for Prescott and the Cowboys offense, so the lack of Prescott's inclusion in the conversation is fair. However, it is still somewhat stunning to hear your star defensive teammates neglect to include you in a listing of the league's top signal callers, especially when Prescott threw for 4,516 yards last season and 36 touchdowns to just nine interceptions.
This year, he's completed 63.7% of his throws for 1,845 yards and 10 touchdowns to eight interceptions through seven games. The Cowboys are 3-4, and will look to get back to .500 when they face the Falcons in Atlanta on Sunday.