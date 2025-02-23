Gronk's favorite Super Bowl party moment was Megan Thee Stallion 'shaking her booty'
Four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski is a wild boy. We've all known this throughout his playing career thanks to his frat boy antics and over-the-top personality. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end loved to party, and there's nothing wrong with that.
So, when he was reflecting on his time in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX, it was no surprise that Gronk's favorite moment centered around a party.
Surprisingly, it's not because he was throwing back brews.
Gronk was discussing the weekend with his former teammate Julian Edelman on the Dudes on Dudes podcast when he revealed he was hypnotized by Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion.
“I didn't even go out one night. I actually went to a fan FanDuel party Friday night but I went from 9:30 to 10:30 only. I did the Red Carpet, and then I watched Megan Thee Stallion go on from 9:30 to 10 and watch her shake her booty all over the place, which was fun to see, you know, her perform her big time songs and get the crowd going, and that was the only night I technically went out, and it was only till 10:30 p.m."
That sounds like a good time.
Another interesting note was Gronk revealing he only had around "three beers" the entire time he was in New Orleans, which is surprising with Bourbon Street just a few steps away.
"I had three drinks throughout the whole entire time I was there on the five nights I was in New Orleans, which is pretty impressive. Last time I was there for the Super Bowl…I probably had three drinks in three minutes one of the nights that I was there, so I'm proud of myself."
Well done, Gronk.
It's clear that Gronk is cleaning up his act off of the field and putting the amateur hour days behind him, and Megan Thee Stallion's performance certainly sounds more interesting than the Super Bowl itself turned out to be.
