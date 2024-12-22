Megan Thee Stallion gets rizzed up by NBA mascot Benny the Bull
Megan Thee Stallion loves her hoops. The Grammy-winning rapper has developed a close bond with WNBA superstar Angel Reese and celebrated with the New York Liberty after the team won its first WNBA championship in franchise history.
Over the summer, Tina Snow was even surprised on stage by Angel Reese during Lollapalooza in Chicago.
This weekend, the rapper pulled up to the United Center to sit courtside for an NBA game to watch the Chicago Bulls host the Boston Celtics.
As is custom with a celebrity guest, Megan Thee Stallion was gifted a custom Bulls jersey.
During the game, there was a hilarious moment when Chicago mascot Benny the Bull went up to the H-Town Hottie and showed off some rizz that got a laugh out of the rapper.
The United Center crowd went wild when Megan Thee Stallion was shown on the jumbotron with her hit song "Mamushi" playing in the background.
The song was so nice they had to play it twice.
Even though she is from Houston and was wearing a New York Yankees hat to a Celtics-Bulls game, it's safe to say that she has a home in Chicago.
You can't deny her star power.
We will have to see where Megan Thee Stallion pops out next.
