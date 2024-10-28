George Kittle's wife Claire stuns in crop top bomber jacket, Gucci shades
The San Francisco 49ers WAGs don't mess around when it comes to gameday fits. You have Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who handcrafts custom fits every week, and there is Claire Kittle, the wife of star tight end George Kittle.
Claire has consistently put together some stunning gameday fits and she was ready for primetime in Week 8 when the 49ers hosted the Dallas Cowboys.
She shared her carefully curated fit on social media, along with a link to all of the items so you can elevate your gameday fits next time out.
Claire hit the sideline in a tailored crop top bomber jacket from WARDROBE.NYC ($1,000) and a pair of Vince mid-rise leather long shorts ($895). Because you have to accessorize your clothes, she added a red Diesel bag ($495), red SIMKHAI strap sandals ($425), and some Gucci shades ($640).
That's approximately $3,500 to dress like an NFL WAG, without including the jewelry and 49ers crop top.
Looking good doesn't come cheap.
Claire and George Kittle are college sweethearts who began dating during their freshman year at the University of Iowa. The couple has been married since 2019.
During the offseason, the couple lives in Nashville.
