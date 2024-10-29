The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld host Halloween 'circus' as ringmaster couple

Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld, go all out in matching costumes during their joint Halloween bash.

Emily Bicks

Oct 27, 2024: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen warmups against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
Oct 27, 2024: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen warmups against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills won their third consecutive matchup after dismantling the Seattle Seahawks 31-10 at Lumen Field in Week 8. Sitting four games ahead in first place of the AFC East, it's safe to say things are going well for Buffalo.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen completed 24-of-34 passes for 283 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception against Seattle. Buffalo had such a big lead that backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky took over with 5:02 left in regulation.

One day after retuning home to Buffalo, Allen and his girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld, hosted an epic Halloween bash for his teammates and their partners. The Oscar-nominated actress teased her newsletter that while she's not a huge Halloween person, she was going all-out this year.

What Steinfeld, 27, didn't mention, however, was the she and Allen would coordinate in matching circus ringmaster costumes.

RELATED: Erin Andrews gushes how Bills QB Josh Allen is ‘best guy’

Paige Buechele, wife of Bills third-string quarterback Shane Buechele, dressed up as Kourtney Kardashian while her husband emulated Travis Barker. Several of the photos and videos she posted on her Instagram Stories went viral on social media.

Allen, 28, and Steinfeld filled a room with circus games, a photo booth, and prizes that included a YSL purse and golf gear. The menu stayed on theme with "Freakshow Fizz" and "Trapeze Twist" cocktails.

Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld
Oct. 28, 2024: The drink menu from Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld's circus Halloween party / @danikabrace/Instagram

As more photos and video emerged, even more stellar costumes came to light. Trubisky's wife, Hillary Trubisky, dressed up as Little Bo Peep. Bills tight end Dawson Knox's wife, Alexandra Knox, dressed up as a cop while he dressed up as Scottie Scheffler getting arrested at the PGA Championship.

Dawson Knox
Oct. 28, 2024: Bills tight end Dawson Knox and his wife, Alexandra Knox, dress up for Halloween. / @alexandraxknox/Instagram
Bills Halloween party
Oct. 28, 2024: Danika Brace, Alex Knox, Hillary Trubisky at the Bills Halloween party / @danikabrace/Instagram

Once the party is over, the Bills get right back to work this week. Next up, Allen and the Bills host the Miami Dolphins in an AFC East showdown at Highmark Stadium on Nov 3.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Wowza: Mookie Betts’ wife Brianna World Series-sized diamond ring is breathtaking

Big country livin’: Pat McAfee’s baller 12-acre Indy mansion is as big as his personality

Triumphant return: Molly Qerim’s fit hot streak continues after ESPN absence

New Miss: Landry Kiffin’s daughter Landry shines in low-cut polka dot dress for game

WAGs unite: Hailee Steinfeld’s 4-word reaction to fellow Bills WAG’s huge reveal

Published
Emily Bicks
EMILY BICKS

Home/Relationships