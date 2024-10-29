Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld host Halloween 'circus' as ringmaster couple
The Buffalo Bills won their third consecutive matchup after dismantling the Seattle Seahawks 31-10 at Lumen Field in Week 8. Sitting four games ahead in first place of the AFC East, it's safe to say things are going well for Buffalo.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen completed 24-of-34 passes for 283 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception against Seattle. Buffalo had such a big lead that backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky took over with 5:02 left in regulation.
One day after retuning home to Buffalo, Allen and his girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld, hosted an epic Halloween bash for his teammates and their partners. The Oscar-nominated actress teased her newsletter that while she's not a huge Halloween person, she was going all-out this year.
What Steinfeld, 27, didn't mention, however, was the she and Allen would coordinate in matching circus ringmaster costumes.
Paige Buechele, wife of Bills third-string quarterback Shane Buechele, dressed up as Kourtney Kardashian while her husband emulated Travis Barker. Several of the photos and videos she posted on her Instagram Stories went viral on social media.
Allen, 28, and Steinfeld filled a room with circus games, a photo booth, and prizes that included a YSL purse and golf gear. The menu stayed on theme with "Freakshow Fizz" and "Trapeze Twist" cocktails.
As more photos and video emerged, even more stellar costumes came to light. Trubisky's wife, Hillary Trubisky, dressed up as Little Bo Peep. Bills tight end Dawson Knox's wife, Alexandra Knox, dressed up as a cop while he dressed up as Scottie Scheffler getting arrested at the PGA Championship.
Once the party is over, the Bills get right back to work this week. Next up, Allen and the Bills host the Miami Dolphins in an AFC East showdown at Highmark Stadium on Nov 3.
