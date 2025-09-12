Livvy Dunne flexes LSU return boarding private jet dancing with Dom Perignon bottle
Livvy Dunne became a household name, and a NIL multi-millionaire, as an LSU gymnast.
Now the model and influencer is returning for a fun-filled tailgate weekend as the No. 3 LSU Tigers football team, not the gymnastics squad, takes on the Florida Gators for their SEC opener. And wow, is she doing it in style coming from New York Fashion Week, and NYC, where she lives now.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne stuns in shoelace-strap sparkly minidress for NYFW show
For those non-5.4 million that don't follow her on Instagram, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model loves to flex her private jet lifestyle, and the 22 year old took it to the next level this time by dancing with a champagne bottle as she was boarding, bringing along fellow model-influencer Kelsey Anderson and DJ-influencer Xandra.
Maybe it was Xandra that inspired Paul Skenes' girlfriend to act like she was shooting a music video.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne flexes ab-revealing fit celebrating bf Paul Skenes’ dominating win
"Geaux tigahs," Dunne wrote for her Instagram post caption, of course playing off the famous LSU cheer.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne wows in actual princess gown at New York Fashion Week event
Oh wait, the flex gets more lifestyles of the rich and famous as she then poses with the bottle of Dom Perignon. Do we feel like Dunne is trying too hard?
Maybe Dunne is nervous to relive her glory days at LSU, or wants to make it clear to her fellow Tigers that she is still extremely successful with her career post graduation, much like her boyfriend Paul Skenes, who is also a former Tiger and now arguably the most dominant pitcher in the MLB for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Interestingly, most of Dunne's pinned posts are still from her time at LSU.
Geaux Livvy!
