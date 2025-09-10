Livvy Dunne wows in princess gown at New York Fashion Week event
Livvy Dunne took part in the Raising Cane’s New York Fashion Show as a brand ambassador. She certainly represented well with her “princess” gown.
The 22-year-old former LSU gymnast, influencer, and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has been all over the place lately from walking the SI Swim runway in Miami and doing the splits in a bikini, to rocking another bikini in the Hamptons and some Daisy Dukes in the Rocky Mountains, to having a Pirates WAG pool day in Pittsburgh, and most recently slaying competing fits with sister Julz Dunne for the MTV Video Music Awards in New York.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne flexes ab-revealing fit celebrating bf Paul Skenes’ dominating win
She even just posed in a bathtub in the middle of the Rose Bowl football field for a new brand partnership.
On Wednesday, Dunne was in New York for Raising Cane’s where she took an epic selfie with fellow model Brooks Nader amid her relationship rumors.
She’d also crush this amazing gown:
RELATED: Livvy Dunne stuns in black cut-out dress eating caviar in very odd way
In case you were wondering, Raising Canes does have and a clothing brand, and is launching its new "Cane's Varsity Collection" and "Western Ballad" apparel lines that are being showcased during New York Fashion Week.
Where in the world will Livvy Dunne be next and what in the world will she be wearing? Wherever she private jets off to, or whatever she wears, it’s sure to generate a lot of buzz.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Awkward: $230M bust Deshaun Watson sends message after ugly Shedeur game
Eww or yum?: Megan Thee Stallion shows off unusual home-cooked meal Klay adores
All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia stuns in unique heart dress with friend
SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit
Stealth mode: Travis Hunter, wife Leanna stun NFL world with baby son looking like dad