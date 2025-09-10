The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne wows in princess gown at New York Fashion Week event

The influencer and former LSU gymnast walks the runway in a stunning look.

Matt Ryan

LSU former gymnast Olivia Dunne on the field before a game between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field.
LSU former gymnast Olivia Dunne on the field before a game between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne took part in the Raising Cane’s New York Fashion Show as a brand ambassador. She certainly represented well with her “princess” gown.

The 22-year-old former LSU gymnast, influencer, and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has been all over the place lately from walking the SI Swim runway in Miami and doing the splits in a bikini, to rocking another bikini in the Hamptons and some Daisy Dukes in the Rocky Mountains, to having a Pirates WAG pool day in Pittsburgh, and most recently slaying competing fits with sister Julz Dunne for the MTV Video Music Awards in New York.

Livvy Dunne
Dunne on her way to the VMAs. / Livvy Dunne/Instagram

She even just posed in a bathtub in the middle of the Rose Bowl football field for a new brand partnership.

On Wednesday, Dunne was in New York for Raising Cane’s where she took an epic selfie with fellow model Brooks Nader amid her relationship rumors.

She’d also crush this amazing gown:

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

In case you were wondering, Raising Canes does have and a clothing brand, and is launching its new "Cane's Varsity Collection" and "Western Ballad" apparel lines that are being showcased during New York Fashion Week. 

Where in the world will Livvy Dunne be next and what in the world will she be wearing? Wherever she private jets off to, or whatever she wears, it’s sure to generate a lot of buzz.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne dines on a private jet with boyfriend Paul Skenes in an Instagram Story posted in July 2025. / Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Published
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

