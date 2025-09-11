Livvy Dunne stuns in shoelace-strap sparkly minidress for NYFW show
Livvy Dunne has been rocking all kinds of different fashion lately. Her sparkly minidress for New York Fashion Week certainly turned some heads on the streets of NYC.
The 22-year-old influencer and former LSU gymnast just finished wowing in competing looks with sister Julz Dunne for the MTV Video Music Awards.
Before that, she’s been traveling all over watching boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star pitcher Paul Skenes’ games where she rocked some Daisy Dukes in Colorado, and then had a bikini-filled Pirates WAGs pool day in Pittsburgh.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne swoons over Joe Burrow's rumored girlfriend Olivia Ponton
This week she’s been parked in New York for the big fashion events, including wearing a princess gown for the Raising Canes Fashion Show where she was also seen taking an epic selfie with fellow Brooks Nader.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne flexes ab-revealing fit celebrating bf Paul Skenes’ dominating win
For her latest sizzling look, Dunne wore a sparkly minidress while posing on the Manhattan streets.
She’d also share a selfie with some sort of gold fish momento.
Dunne and Skenes did buy a place in New York, which is close to her family in New Jersey, after they struck out on Babe Ruth’s apartment.
She certainly looks like she’s enjoying fashion week.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Say what?!: Bill Belichick, gf Jordon Hudson age difference in spotlight for UNC season
Speaking of: Bill Belichick’s gf Jordon Hudson flexes UNC full-length coat blowing kiss
Plus won: Ciara turns heads in ‘lady in red’ fit with Russell Wilson’s QB1 status teetering
Real or not?: Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers mystery wife deepens with Jets WAGs takes
SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit