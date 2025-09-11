The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne stuns in shoelace-strap sparkly minidress for NYFW show

The influencer and former LSU gymnast brings the heat to NYC with her latest look.

Matt Ryan

Jul 14, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Livvy Dunne in attendance during the 2025 Home Run Derby at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Livvy Dunne has been rocking all kinds of different fashion lately. Her sparkly minidress for New York Fashion Week certainly turned some heads on the streets of NYC.

The 22-year-old influencer and former LSU gymnast just finished wowing in competing looks with sister Julz Dunne for the MTV Video Music Awards.

Before that, she’s been traveling all over watching boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star pitcher Paul Skenes’ games where she rocked some Daisy Dukes in Colorado, and then had a bikini-filled Pirates WAGs pool day in Pittsburgh.

Livvy Dunne (left) and Pirates WAGs
This week she’s been parked in New York for the big fashion events, including wearing a princess gown for the Raising Canes Fashion Show where she was also seen taking an epic selfie with fellow Brooks Nader.

For her latest sizzling look, Dunne wore a sparkly minidress while posing on the Manhattan streets.

Livvy Dunne
She’d also share a selfie with some sort of gold fish momento.

Livvy Dunne
Dunne and Skenes did buy a place in New York, which is close to her family in New Jersey, after they struck out on Babe Ruth’s apartment.

She certainly looks like she’s enjoying fashion week.

Livvy Dunne
