Azzi Fudd surprisingly disses gf Paige Bueckers for her all-time UConn team
Azzi Fudd had her UConn Huskies coach Geno Auriemma on her podcast, “Fudd Around and Find Out” on Friday. They had a fun game choosing their starting five for an all-time Huskies team and Fudd picked other players before her girlfriend Paige Bueckers.
UConn has had some special teams during his remarkable 40 years as the Huskies coach that has included 12 national championship teams. Last year’s squad that had Fudd and now WNBA Rookie of the Year Bueckers on it brought the team back to glory with the first natty since 2016.
Auriemma sat down on the show with Fudd and co-host Ashanti Plummer and talked about what he liked about Fudd when he first started recruiting her in 8th grade.
RELATED: Azzi Fudd rocks custom gf Paige Bueckers crop-top fit made by Kristin Juszczyk
The two then played the hypothetical game of drafting the best UConn starting five where each got a to choose their own team using different players.
Auriemma's first pick was Diana Taurasi, then he selected Sue Bird. He followed that with Tina Charles, and Swin Cash with his fourth — that’s when things got interesting.
RELATED: Azzi Fudd rocks new UConn uniform in TikTok dance with non-Paige Bueckers roomie
Fudd went with May Moore, Brianna Stewart, Napheesa Collier, and then her girlfriend Bueckers as her fourth, to which Auriemma reacted to.
"You're taking Paige?" he said jokingly. After some inaudible noises from the 71-year-old coach as if he was disapproving of her choice, Fudd and Plummer broke out laughing.
What would Bueckers, who played five seasons at UConn, think of going No. 4 to her girlfriend?
It was all in good fun, but definitely a funny moment from Auriemma and Fudd.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continues at Ryder Cup
Run-a-way: Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Natalia matches Ciara’s stunning look modeling
What a view!: Livvy Dunne flexes new baller NYC apartment in casual tank-top selfie
Swiftie 2.0: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is girlfriend before Chargers game
SEC romance: LSU star confirms dating Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry in awkward timing