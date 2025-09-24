Ryder Cup's insane alcohol prices include $15 Michelob Ultras
It can be argued that the Ryder Cup is even more popular than the Masters.
What certainly can't be argued is the legendary cheap prices of the food and alcohol at Augusta National Golf Club will never be matched, and that is abundantly clear after seeing the booze prices for the 2025 Ryder Cup in Farmingdale, New York at the legendary open-to-the-public Black Course of Bethpage State Park.
RELATED: $220k cheat code for Masters tickets gets you 5 things
How crazy are the prices? How about a Michelob Ultra for $15. That's about the cost of a 12-pack in most of the United States.
Don't worry, you can get a "European Import" for a dollar more at $16. What's the European import you ask? Stella Artois. A Wicked Weed Pernicious IPA will cost you $19.
RELATED: Meet all 2025 Team USA Ryder Cup WAGs led by Kat Morikawa, Meredith Scheffler
It seems like cocktails might be the way to go, since by New York City prices, these track.
RELATED: Does Bryson DeChambeau have a girlfriend?
An "All-American Transfusion" and something called a "Mulligan" will cost you $19.50, and if you need a little pick-me-up for the early morning rounds, a classic bloody Mary is $17.50. The same goes for the offered mixed drinks.
It'll be a party-like atmosphere all weekend between Team USA and Team Europe. Too bad it'll cost you a lot to have a rocking good time.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
How much?: Floyd Mayweather wins big bet on Terence Crawford in Canelo fight
Sweet gesture: Terence Crawford gives Canelo belts back in touching gesture after win
Last ‘Take’: ESPN’s Molly Qerim shares emotional message after stunning exit
Hot couple: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is his gf before Chargers game
Grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia shows off high-end fit for blossoming model career