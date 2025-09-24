The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ryder Cup's insane alcohol prices include $15 Michelob Ultras

If 2025 Ryder Cup fans want to have some cocktails at Bethpage, they'd better be prepared to spend most of their hard-earned paycheck.

Matthew Graham

Team USA player Tony Finau pours champagne into a caddies mouth during the trophy presentation after winning the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, in Haven, Wis. on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
Team USA player Tony Finau pours champagne into a caddies mouth during the trophy presentation after winning the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, in Haven, Wis. on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. / Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

It can be argued that the Ryder Cup is even more popular than the Masters.

What certainly can't be argued is the legendary cheap prices of the food and alcohol at Augusta National Golf Club will never be matched, and that is abundantly clear after seeing the booze prices for the 2025 Ryder Cup in Farmingdale, New York at the legendary open-to-the-public Black Course of Bethpage State Park.

RELATED: $220k cheat code for Masters tickets gets you 5 things

Ryder Cup
Team USA players celebrate with champagne during the trophy presentation after winning the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, in Haven, Wis. on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. / Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

How crazy are the prices? How about a Michelob Ultra for $15. That's about the cost of a 12-pack in most of the United States.

Don't worry, you can get a "European Import" for a dollar more at $16. What's the European import you ask? Stella Artois. A Wicked Weed Pernicious IPA will cost you $19.

RELATED: Meet all 2025 Team USA Ryder Cup WAGs led by Kat Morikawa, Meredith Scheffler

It seems like cocktails might be the way to go, since by New York City prices, these track.

RELATED: Does Bryson DeChambeau have a girlfriend?

Ryder Cup
Team USA player Tony Finau sprays champagne during the trophy presentation after winning the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, in Haven, Wis. on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. / Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

An "All-American Transfusion" and something called a "Mulligan" will cost you $19.50, and if you need a little pick-me-up for the early morning rounds, a classic bloody Mary is $17.50. The same goes for the offered mixed drinks.

It'll be a party-like atmosphere all weekend between Team USA and Team Europe. Too bad it'll cost you a lot to have a rocking good time.

Ryder Cup
Sep 24, 2025; Bethpage, New York, USA; Viktor Hovland signs autographs after the 14th hole during a practice round of the Ryder Cup golf tournament at Bethpage Black. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

How much?: Floyd Mayweather wins big bet on Terence Crawford in Canelo fight

Sweet gesture: Terence Crawford gives Canelo belts back in touching gesture after win

Last ‘Take’: ESPN’s Molly Qerim shares emotional message after stunning exit

Hot couple: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is his gf before Chargers game

Grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia shows off high-end fit for blossoming model career

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Parties