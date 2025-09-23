Meet all 2025 Team USA Ryder Cup WAGs led by Kat Morikawa, Meredith Scheffler
All eyes will be on Bethpage Black in New York this week as the 2025 Ryder Cup tees off for the exciting biennial tournament between Team USA and Team Europe. While captain Keegan Bradley attempts to steer Team USA to its third Ryder Cup victory as heavy betting favorites, the wives and girlfriends of the 12 players chosen to represent the nation will be cheering them on with enthusiasm.
Golf fans have already fallen in love with some of the Team USA WAGs like Scottie Scheffler's wife Meredith and Collin Morikawa's birdie-scoring partner Katherine, but the rest of the team also have top-notch ladies in their corners. Here's a look at the first ladies of golf for this week's America vs. Europe face-off.
Scottie Scheffler's wife Meredith Scheffler (maiden name Scudder)
World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler and his wife Meredith met in high school. The couple welcomed a son, Bennett, in May of last year.
Patrick Cantlay's wife Nikki Guidish
Patrick Cantlay's wife Nikki is a former model and body-builder, as well as a pharmacist. She and Patrick have been together for three Ryder Cup tournaments now.
J.J. Spaun's wife Melody Means Spaun
J.J. Spaun and his wife Melody are making their first appearance at the Ryder Cup. The pair have been married since 2019 and have two children.
Xander Schauffele's wife Maya Lowe
Another three-time Ryder Cup team member, Xander Schauffele is married to Maya Lowe, whom he met in college at San Diego State University. Maya has multiple degrees, a bachelor's in science and public health, and a master’s in healthcare administration.
Sam Burns' wife Caroline Campbell
Sam Burns returns for his second Ryder Cup alongside his wife Caroline. The couple got married in 2021 and welcomed their first child, Bear, in 2024.
Cameron Young's wife Kelsey Dalition
New York native Cameron Young will compete in his first Ryder Cup this week with his wife Kelsey Dalition rooting him on. The pair met at Wake Forest University where they both played golf and they now have three children.
Ben Griffin's fiancée Dana Myeroff
Another first-timer at the Ryder Cup, Ben Griffin will be accompanied by partner Dana Myeroff. Griffin proposed to Dana in July of 2024 after the pair met in 2022.
Collin Morikawa's wife Katherine Morikawa (maiden name Zhu)
A golf power couple, Collin Morikawa married Katherine Zhu in 2022. The pair met while golfing in college, Morikawa at California and Zhu at Pepperdine.
Justin Thomas's wife Jillian Wisniewski
Like Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns, Justin Thomas became a first-time dad last year with wife Jillian Wisniewski. The couple, married in 2022, welcomed a daughter, Molly Grace, in November of 2024.
Harris English's wife Helen Bowers
One of the longest enduring couples amongst the group, Harris English and Helen Bowers have been married since 2017. The pair met at the University of Georgia and have one daughter, Emelia, who was born in 2023.
Bryson DeChambeau's (rumored) girlfriend Lilia Schneider
One of the only unmarried golfers competing at the Ryder Cup this week is Bryson DeChambeau. Though DeChambeau posts a lot on social media, it rarely pertains to his personal life. However, he's been rumored to be dating Lilia Schneider, a golfer and recent grad of Marian University.
Russell Henley's wife Teil Duncan
Russell Henley may be new to the Ryder Cup this year but he and his wife Teil are marriage veterans. The pair wed in 2015 and have three children. Though Henley is the more popular name for golf enthusiasts, Teil is notable in her own right as an artist.
