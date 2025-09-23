The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Meet all 2025 Team USA Ryder Cup WAGs led by Kat Morikawa, Meredith Scheffler

Team USA has a chance to take back the Ryder Cup this week at Bethpage Black in New York. These are the wives and girlfriends who will be there to support them.

Nikki Chavanelle

Scottie Scheffler with his wife Meredith and son Bennett pose with the winner's trophy during the final round of the THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson golf tournament.
Scottie Scheffler with his wife Meredith and son Bennett pose with the winner's trophy during the final round of the THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson golf tournament. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

All eyes will be on Bethpage Black in New York this week as the 2025 Ryder Cup tees off for the exciting biennial tournament between Team USA and Team Europe. While captain Keegan Bradley attempts to steer Team USA to its third Ryder Cup victory as heavy betting favorites, the wives and girlfriends of the 12 players chosen to represent the nation will be cheering them on with enthusiasm.

Team USA Ryder Cup WAGs
Oct 2, 2016; Chaska, MN, USA; Rickie Fowler of the United States reacts as the USA Ryder Cup team kisses their wives and girlfriends during the single matches in 41st Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club. / Rob Schumacher-Imagn Images

Golf fans have already fallen in love with some of the Team USA WAGs like Scottie Scheffler's wife Meredith and Collin Morikawa's birdie-scoring partner Katherine, but the rest of the team also have top-notch ladies in their corners. Here's a look at the first ladies of golf for this week's America vs. Europe face-off.

Scottie Scheffler's wife Meredith Scheffler (maiden name Scudder)

Scottie Scheffler walks with wife Meredith Scudder at the Masters in 2023.
Apr 5, 2023; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Scottie Scheffler walks with wife Meredith Scudder during the Par 3 Contest at The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. / Michael Madrid, Michael Madrid / USA TODAY NETWORK

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler and his wife Meredith met in high school. The couple welcomed a son, Bennett, in May of last year.

Patrick Cantlay's wife Nikki Guidish

Nikki Guidish during day two of the 43rd Ryder Cup golf competition at Whistling Straits in 2021.
Sep 26, 2021; Haven, Wisconsin, USA; Nikki Guidish during day two four-ball rounds for the 43rd Ryder Cup golf competition at Whistling Straits. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Patrick Cantlay's wife Nikki is a former model and body-builder, as well as a pharmacist. She and Patrick have been together for three Ryder Cup tournaments now.

J.J. Spaun's wife Melody Means Spaun

J.J. Spaun and his wife Melody are making their first appearance at the Ryder Cup. The pair have been married since 2019 and have two children.

Xander Schauffele's wife Maya Lowe

Xander Schauffele and his wife Maya Lowe at the 2021 Ryder Cup
Sep 23, 2021; Haven, Wisconsin, USA; Team USA player Xander Schauffele and his wife Maya Lowe during the opening ceremony for the 43rd Ryder Cup golf competition at Whistling Straits. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Another three-time Ryder Cup team member, Xander Schauffele is married to Maya Lowe, whom he met in college at San Diego State University. Maya has multiple degrees, a bachelor's in science and public health, and a master’s in healthcare administration.

Sam Burns' wife Caroline Campbell

Sam Burns and his wife Caroline Burns pose with the trophy at the Valspar.
May 2, 2021; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Sam Burns and his wife Caroline Burns pose with the trophy after winning the Valspar Championship golf tournament. / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Sam Burns returns for his second Ryder Cup alongside his wife Caroline. The couple got married in 2021 and welcomed their first child, Bear, in 2024.

Cameron Young's wife Kelsey Dalition

Cameron Young with wife Kelsey
Apr 5, 2023; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Cameron Young walks the fourth fairway alongside wife Kelsey Dalition and son Henry during the Par 3 Contest at The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. / Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Network

New York native Cameron Young will compete in his first Ryder Cup this week with his wife Kelsey Dalition rooting him on. The pair met at Wake Forest University where they both played golf and they now have three children.

Ben Griffin's fiancée Dana Myeroff

Ben Griffin and his fiancee Dana Myeroff poses with the winner's trophy at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
May 25, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Ben Griffin and his fiancee Dana Myeroff poses with the winner's trophy and 1992 Schwab Defender following the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Another first-timer at the Ryder Cup, Ben Griffin will be accompanied by partner Dana Myeroff. Griffin proposed to Dana in July of 2024 after the pair met in 2022.

Collin Morikawa's wife Katherine Morikawa (maiden name Zhu)

Collin Morikawa and wife Katherin Zhu at the Masters
Apr 5, 2023; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Collin Morikawa and wife Katherine Zhu line up a putt on the eighth green during the Par 3 Contest at The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Network

A golf power couple, Collin Morikawa married Katherine Zhu in 2022. The pair met while golfing in college, Morikawa at California and Zhu at Pepperdine.

Justin Thomas's wife Jillian Wisniewski

Justin Thomas and Jillian Wisniewski at the Players Championship in 2021
Mar 14, 2021; Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA; Justin Thomas poses with his girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski and the trophy after winning The Players Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass - Stadium Course. / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Like Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns, Justin Thomas became a first-time dad last year with wife Jillian Wisniewski. The couple, married in 2022, welcomed a daughter, Molly Grace, in November of 2024.

Harris English's wife Helen Bowers

Helen Bowers and daughter Emilia at the Masters in 2024
Apr 10, 2024; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Harris English's wife Helen Marie Bowers sits with their daughter Emilia on the No. 7 green during the Par 3 Contest at Augusta National Golf Club. / Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Network

One of the longest enduring couples amongst the group, Harris English and Helen Bowers have been married since 2017. The pair met at the University of Georgia and have one daughter, Emelia, who was born in 2023.

Bryson DeChambeau's (rumored) girlfriend Lilia Schneider

One of the only unmarried golfers competing at the Ryder Cup this week is Bryson DeChambeau. Though DeChambeau posts a lot on social media, it rarely pertains to his personal life. However, he's been rumored to be dating Lilia Schneider, a golfer and recent grad of Marian University.

Russell Henley's wife Teil Duncan

Teil Duncan Henley with two children at the Masters
Apr 6, 2022; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Russell Henley's wife Teil gets a high five from their son Robert on no. 6 after making a putt during the Par 3 Contest at The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. / Andrew Davis Tucker / USA TODAY NETWORK

Russell Henley may be new to the Ryder Cup this year but he and his wife Teil are marriage veterans. The pair wed in 2015 and have three children. Though Henley is the more popular name for golf enthusiasts, Teil is notable in her own right as an artist.

