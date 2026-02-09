Sam Darnold’s Beer Catch Moment in Seahawks Locker Room Celebration is Awesome

Nothing seems to faze Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold as he was ice-cold on the field all season and in the Super Bowl, and in the celebration after the game. His beer toss catch video while celebrating the Super Bowl LX win over the New England Patriots has gone viral.

The Seahawks rode a mistake-free game from Darnold and a suffocating defense that turned Drake Maye over twice including a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Darnold finished the game 19-38 with 202 yards and one touchdown in the 29-13 win.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi trophy after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Darnold, 28, finished his first season with the Seahawks on top after leading the Minnesota Vikings to a 14-win season the year before. He was Brock Purdy’s backup the year before with the San Francisco 49ers as theywent to the Super Bowl, and got buried for dead in his career as a Carolina Panthers and New York Jets player.

After the game he talked about the importance of his parents in an emotional interview.

Sam Darnold on the support his parents have given him throughout his career 🥹 pic.twitter.com/iTZjHDtX9f — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 9, 2026

Darnold’s ice-cold moment after the game

Then it was time to party where Darnold showed he was just as calm in celebration as he was on the field with this ice-cold no-look beer can catch.

That beer hit Darnold’s hand like Thor’s hammer lmfao pic.twitter.com/Wi0ronp45F — le spoon (@FDT4EVUR) February 9, 2026

It took off when video surfaced.

THE WAY THE BEER HIT SAM DARNOLD’S HAND WAS COLD.



🥶🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/OgxzGzWyIN — MLFootball (@MLFootball) February 9, 2026

He’ll have a chance to catch and drink a lot more beers celerbating his first Super Bowl. The Seahawks’ parade in Seattle in Wednesday.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates on the podium after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

