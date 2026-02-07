Drake Maye's Wife Ann Michael and Sam Darnold's Fiancée Katie 'Beef' In Matching Fits

Super Bowl LX is just one day away at this point, and the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks are biding their time before the biggest game of their lives on February 8.

Much of the focus will be on each team's star quarterback. For the Patriots, this is superstar 23-year-old Drake Maye, while it's resurgent veteran Sam Darnold for Seattle.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14). | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

These quarterbacks being in the spotlight also means the same thing for their respective partners. For Maye, this is his beloved wife Ann Michael, who has become a star in her own right this season because of her social media persona.

Ann Michael Hudson/Instagram

As for Darnold, he is currently engaged to Katie Hoofnagle, whom he met when he was playing for the San Francisco 49ers in 2023.

Katie Hoofnagle/Instagram

Ann Michael Maye and Katie Hoofnagle 'Beef' in Super Bowl Ad

DoorDash found a hilarious way to get Ann Michael and Katie involved before this year's Super Bowl. On February 7, both women made Instagram posts talking about why their city has better food and drink options.

For Hoofnagle, she claimed Seattle has superior coffee, seafood, and ramen, which is "kind of like clam chowder, just better".

"Best coffee, best food, best fans," Hoofnagle concluded in a video that took cheeky and lighthearted shots at New England throughout.

As for Ann Michael's video, she claimed that New England's iced coffee, lobster rolls (which, "Seattle could never" match), and baked goods were superior.

Her post was captioned, "Let’s settle the beef, Seattle".

Despite the "beef" both women mentioned in their videos, there's clearly no bad blood between the two sides. And the photo of Ann Michael and Katie posing with matching shirts that said I ❤️ New England for Maye and I ❤️ Seattle for Hoofnagle showed that.

Ann Michael Maye and Katie Hoofnagle. | Instagram/@doordash

This was great marketing from DoorDash, and props to both ladies for nailing their roles.

