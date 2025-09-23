Shaq parties with influencer Sophie Rain in Vegas for most random duo ever
Did anyone else know that Shaquille O'Neal is still DJing as DJ Diesel?
The Los Angeles Lakers legend and business and media mogul still moonlights as DJ Diesel, and in the most random hang ever, the 53-year-old four-time NBA champion partied with influencer Sophie Rain at the Las Vegas hot-spot Encore Beach Club over the weekend for her 21st birthday.
Naturally the superstar influencer, who claims she made $43.4 million on OnlyFans last year, shared the duo hanging out, and it was quite the juxtaposition to see the petite Rain beside the 7-foot-1 NBA MVP as they danced side-by-side with him DJing the night away.
Rain wrote on X, "celebrating my 21st birthday in Vegas with Shaq."
Rain also shared a photo on X of the two posing together where she's flipping the bird, writing, "look who I ran into on my birthday!!"
It seems like it was only a coincidence that the two superstars from two completely different walks of life, generations apart, were in the Vegas club together, where Shaq had already been set to perform.
The "Inside the NBA" analyst has to enjoy his offseason before the grind of the NBA season returns, which amazingly returns in less than a month on October 21, with "Inside" navigating a new world with their new ESPN bosses.
In the meantime, the 15-time NBA All-Star is entertaining 21-year-old influencers, even ones that apparently make just as much as he does, if not more.
