The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Shirtless Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draped in Canada flag wins OKC NBA title parade

The NBA Finals and regular season MVP was living it up at the Oklahoma City Thunder NBA championship parade.

Matthew Graham

Oklahoman-Imagn Images
In this story:

It was a hot day in Oklahoma City today, and it had nothing to do with the plus-90 degree temperatures.

It didn't take long for NBA Finals and regular-season MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to shed his white tank top for the Oklahoma City Thunder's NBA title parade flexing the Canada flag and sharing the Larry O'Brien Trophy with ecstatic OKC fans.

RELATED: SGA, wife Hailey Summers' cute HS sweethearts photo is resurfaced

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoman-Imagn Images

SGA was having a ball, and his father, Vaughn Alexander, was close by to keep it all in perspective.

"Yeah, Shai plays basketball and he is amazing," Alexander said. "What makes him a better human being is how he acts off the court. I'm more proud of the off the court stuff."

RELATED: SGA’s $3.9 million Oklahoma mansion doesn’t have many bedrooms

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoman-Imagn Images

Later when SGA took the stage to talk to the crowd, the rare triple-crown winner, adding scoring title to the NBA Finals MVP and regular-season MVP, joining rarified air with Shaquille O'Neal, Michael Jordan, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, humbly told the crowd, "Don't ever forget this. We love you guys. Moments like this, they don't come along often."

The man of the people also took time to sign autographs and take the now prerequisite selfie.

Then the cherry on top, Oklahoma City mayor David Holt declared Wednesday, July 30, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander day.

When celebrating SGA day in the middle of an OKC summer, shirts are obviously optional.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Offish?: UConn’s Azzi Fudd shows off ‘Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend’ iPhone cover

Speaking of: Paige Bueckers crushes Texas Rangers fit, first pitch with Wings teammates

Humble digs: NBA MVP SGA’s $3.9M Oklahoma mansion doesn’t have many bedrooms

Prime hang: Travis Hunter visits Deion on his Texas ranch fishing amid health concerns

Ahhh: Vanessa Bryant posts heart-melting photos with birthday-girl daughter Capri

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Parties