Shirtless Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draped in Canada flag wins OKC NBA title parade
It was a hot day in Oklahoma City today, and it had nothing to do with the plus-90 degree temperatures.
It didn't take long for NBA Finals and regular-season MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to shed his white tank top for the Oklahoma City Thunder's NBA title parade flexing the Canada flag and sharing the Larry O'Brien Trophy with ecstatic OKC fans.
SGA was having a ball, and his father, Vaughn Alexander, was close by to keep it all in perspective.
"Yeah, Shai plays basketball and he is amazing," Alexander said. "What makes him a better human being is how he acts off the court. I'm more proud of the off the court stuff."
Later when SGA took the stage to talk to the crowd, the rare triple-crown winner, adding scoring title to the NBA Finals MVP and regular-season MVP, joining rarified air with Shaquille O'Neal, Michael Jordan, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, humbly told the crowd, "Don't ever forget this. We love you guys. Moments like this, they don't come along often."
The man of the people also took time to sign autographs and take the now prerequisite selfie.
Then the cherry on top, Oklahoma City mayor David Holt declared Wednesday, July 30, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander day.
When celebrating SGA day in the middle of an OKC summer, shirts are obviously optional.
