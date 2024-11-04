The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Shohei Ohtani has epic reaction taking tequila shot from Dodgers teammate

The beloved slugger had the time of his life during the Los Angeles Dodgers World Series run. The swig of tequila during the parade, not so much.

Matthew Graham

Oct 31, 2024: Shohei Ohtani celebrates in the locker room after the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Yankees in the World Series.
Oct 31, 2024: Shohei Ohtani celebrates in the locker room after the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Yankees in the World Series. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

Shohei Ohtani is having the time of his life.

The international Los Angeles Dodgers superstar has become much more comfortable in the spotlight, as was evident by his brief speech at the World Series celebration, in which he spoke English. Maybe he built up the (liquid) courage to address the stadium full of adoring fans thanks to his teammate, pitcher Jack Flaherty.

RELATED: Ohtani's dog Decoy steals show from wife Mamiko Tanaka in Dodgers parade

During the parade, an unsuspecting Ohtani innocently imbibes in a huge swill of tequila. The 30 year old designated hitter, and hopefully next season Flaherty's fellow starting pitcher, reacted like someone who's never done a shot of hard liquor before. And that could very well be the case.

The camaraderie of this Dodgers team was special, and even while they might have been less talented than other recent Boys in Blue squads, it was that bond that brought the World Series Commissioner's Trophy back to Los Angeles over the Evil Empire New York Yankees, and it silenced all the haters that the 2020 Covid crown was compromised. (For Ohtani personally, he also had to overcome all of the trolls that didn't believe he was an innocent victim, getting $16 million stolen from him.)

Now rumors are swirling that pending free agents like Kike Hernandez could be headed to rivals like the San Diego Padres. Ohtani might not ever experience a group as special as this one, so if a disgusting shot was the worst experience of his Dodgers celebration, than it was a magical season indeed.

RELATED: Ohtani's rarely-seen wife Mamiko Tanaka is an 'absolute baller' in her own right

Shohei Ohtani
Oct 31, 2024: Shohei Ohtani celebrates in the locker room after the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Yankees in the 2024 MLB World Series. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

No matter what happens for the rest of his Dodgers career, Ohtani has already become a Los Angeles legend. Cheers to that!

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Fore!: Paige Spiranac rocks low-cut halter top to announce major career news

Heisman worthy: Carson Beck’s sister Kylie flaunts flawless legs before Georgia game

Hallo-wow: Angel Reese paints herself green, dyes hair bright red as Poison Ivy

Rapper riff: Drake owned by Demar DeRozan in Kendrick Lamar revenge fail

Dodger darling: Mamiko Tanaka poses for Dodgers fans without husband Ohtani

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Parties