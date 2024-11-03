Could Dodgers Lose Kiké Hernández to Padres This Winter?
Dodgers fans may not want to read this, but it's a real possibility that Kiké Hernández could land with the rival San Diego Padres in the offseason.
Hernández has performed far beyond his $4 million salary in October alone. He provides versatility as a utility man, and after the Dodgers' World Series championship, Hernández has established himself as an asset for any ball club in the postseason.
The Dodgers clearly know who they have in a player like Hernández, but the question remains if there is room for him in 2025?
There is speculation that the Dodgers will sign a high-profile shortstop this winter.
The Dodgers also picked up the club option on veteran Miguel Rojas, which means he will be returning for the 2025 season. Rojas will likely play a back up role if the Dodgers sign a free agent like Willy Adames or Bo Bichette.
The Dodgers also have utility man Tommy Edman who can play at shortstop. That means Hernández might be looking for a new team as his price tag far more than $4 million after his historic postseason.
One team in particular that is looking for a starting shortstop is the San Diego Padres. With Ha-Seong Kim declining his mutual option with San Diego and heading into free agency, there is an open spot in the infield.
Hernández would thrive as a shortstop in San Diego. He would get an everyday starting job that he likely won't ever have with the Dodgers. Xander Bogaerts could step in at shortstop, but if the Padres elect not to place him there and look on the market for a player, Hernández could be an option.
Let's hope the Dodgers learned their lesson about letting Hernández go, but the front office has a busy offseason as several players become free agents. Along with Hernández, the Dodgers have to decide whether to re-sign Walker Buehler, Jack Flaherty, Blake Treinen, and Teoscar Hernández.
Arguably all of the players listed above are considered fan favorites and, likely, the Dodgers won't be able to keep all of them. If the Dodgers let Hernández go, he could very well land with their biggest rivals, the Padres.
It's hard to imagine Hernández in a Padres uniform, but it's a nightmare that has the potential to turn into a reality.