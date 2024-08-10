Steph Curry's Incredible Shot Over Victor Wembanyama in USA-France Goes Viral
After leading Team USA to the 2024 Paris Olympics gold medal game with 36 points against Serbia, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry continued his hot shooting to begin Saturday's game against France.
Knocking down four of his first eight three point attempts in the gold medal game, Curry had some big shots for Team USA. Up against a talented France group, Team USA knew securing gold would not be easy, especially while dealing with an electric Paris crowd.
France is led by San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama, who entered this game as the team's leader in points, rebounds, and assists. Contesting one of Curry's three-point attempts in the corner, the 7-foot-4 Wembanyama was unable to block the shot:
This incredible shot from Curry has gone viral on social media, as the post from Golden State's official account on X accumulated over 100,000 views in less than 20 minutes.
Fans were buzzing over Curry's ability to even get this shot off, as different angles show how close Wembanyama was to blocking it:
Curry is the NBA's all-time leader in three-point makes, and has found that shooting proficiency the last two games after a 5/20 start from deep at the Olympics. In his first and potentially final Olympics, Curry is in pursuit of one of the only basketball accomplishments he does not have - a gold medal.
Related Articles
Draymond Green Fires Back at NBA Legend's Outlandish Warriors Statement
Major Update on Golden State Warriors' Offseason Plans Revealed
Warriors Star Gets Honest About Being Teammates With Draymond