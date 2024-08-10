Steph Curry Drops Perfect Quip About His Gold Medal-Clinching Heave vs. France
United States guard Steph Curry already was on a fourth-quarter heater when he caught a pass from American teammate Kevin Durant on the perimeter with 39 seconds left in the gold medal game Saturday against France.
At the time, Team USA led by six points—a commanding advantage, but not a safe lead by any means the way France was playing. With two defenders on him, Curry dribbled behind his back, stepped back and launched a rainbow three-point attempt toward the basket. Swish.
"That's the heave when you're a little tired, too," Curry said with a smile during an interview with NBC's Mike Tirico shortly after the Americans topped France 98–87 to win their fifth straight Olympic gold medal. "Thankfully, it went in."
In 30 minutes on the floor, Curry scored 24 points on 8-of-13 shooting—with all but one of his field-goal attempts coming from beyond the arc. He drilled four of his eight triples in the final 2:58 of the game to secure his first career Olympic medal.
"That was an unbelievable moment," Curry said to Tirico. "I've been blessed to play basketball at a high level for a very long time. This ranks very high in terms of the excitement and the sense of relief getting to the finish line."
Like he has many times across his 15-year NBA career, Curry saved his best for the game's biggest moments. And now he'll return home to the Golden State Warriors with a gold medal to go along with his four NBA championships.