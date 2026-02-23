Team USA Hockey to Celebrate Gold Medal Same Way Florida Panthers Did Stanley Cup

Team USA is ready to keep the party rolling back home after an epic 2-1 overtime win for the Olympic gold medal over Canada. They’ll do so in a way back-to-back champions the Florida Panthers did in their backyard.

USA won the first gold medal for hockey in the Olympics since the “Miracle on Ice” team in 1990, and third overall with the 1960 team.

It’s the first with NHL players, and what a win it was on Jack Hughes’ overtime goal.

JACK HUGHES DELIVERS AMERICA'S GOLDEN MOMENT IN OVERTIME. pic.twitter.com/4foFDOri53 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 22, 2026

This team has one thing in common with the Panthers: They both denied Canada the win as Florida defeated the Edmonton Oilers in six games to win the Stanley Cup to go back-to-back.

Jun 17, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; The Florida Panthers celebrate winning game six of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Famous Miami club to host Team USA

Well, make that two ways as Team USA will be in downtown Miami at the same night club — E11EVEN — to celebrate the gold with fans tonight, February 23.

Florida Panthers at E11EVEN | E11EVEN

Expect to see some epic photos partying like it’s 1980, or like then 2025 Panthers.

Florida Panthers at E11EVEN | E11EVEN

It was also the night club others like Indiana Hoosiers Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza hit up after winning the national championship in Miami.

We are no longer in reality



Bottles are being delivered at E11even while Katic and Fernando Mendoza sing “We Are The Champions” with the rest of the Hoosiers pic.twitter.com/6zE2Qc2tod — Ohio’s Tate (@OhioTate) January 20, 2026

E11EVEN wrote the following statement: “Following their historic Olympic gold medal victory, Team USA Men's Hockey is choosing E11EVEN Miami as the ultimate destination to celebrate, and it comes as no surprise. The world-renowned 24/7 ultraclub recently ranked the #1 nightclub in the United States and #6 globally, has become THE championship destination, having welcomed the Florida Panthers after their back-to-back Stanley Cup victories, Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza and the Indiana Hoosiers after their College Football National Championship, and F1 Champions Lando Norris and Max Verstappen fresh off their respective wins. Tonight, the golden tradition continues as the USA Men's Hockey team takes over E11EVEN to honor their gold in true Miami fashion with their gold medals around their necks.”

Tickets on the site are going for $543.26 to be part of history.

Maybe Hughes and rumored girlfreind Tate McRae will make an appearance? Who knows.

Feb 22, 2026; Milan, Italy; Jack Hughes (86) of the United States reacts after receiving his gold medal against Canada. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

