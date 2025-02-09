Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole slays in sheer minidress stunner as Super Bowl kicks off
Everyone’s dressed to the nines at Super Bowl 2025, and the fits continue to roll in. And this year, Kayla Nicole is stepping in with a real stunner.
Ahead of kick-off time, before the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles, model and influencer Kayla Nicole — who was previously linked to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — took to her Instagram to share her look for the game. Kayla is dressed in a lacy, black top, which was covered with a sleek, black minidress. The look was complete with a pair of white heels and a dark black clutch.
Though Kayla previously dated Kelce from 2017 to 2022, its unclear who she’s going for in today’s game. But in recent time, Kayla has been carving out a lane of her own. She and Brody Jenner were one of two to pass the military tests on the latest season of Fox’s Special Forces reality competition show.
Kayla expressed her elation over the win in an interview with Us Weekly.
“I told myself that if I made it to the last day, that there was just no option of going home,” Kayla said. “There was no concept of time and I just kept telling myself, ‘I’ve made it this far.’”
Fans can tune into the Super Bowl tonight, which begins its broadcast at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox. Super Bowl 2025 will also stream live via Tubi.
