Travis Kelce's ex-gf Kayla Nicole has harsh warning for NFL playoff team
Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are heading to another AFC Championship after taking care of business against the Houston Texans. Kelce's ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, was watching the NFL Playoffs this weekend and chimed in with a harsh message for one postseason team.
No, it wasn't about Kelce or the Chiefs.
Instead, Kayla Nicole had a message for the Philadelphia Eagles, who took down the Los Angeles Rams to advance to the NFC title game where they will face the division-rival Washington Commanders.
MORE: Saquon Barkley, Eagles superfan Gillie Da King troll 'bandwagon fan' Wallo after win
She wasn't too impressed with the Eagles' efforts in the Divisional Round and warned the team that things won't be as easy next weekend.
"Eagles fans. Happy for you, real cute. But that’s not gone cut it next weekend," Kayla Nicole wrote on X. "I’m telling you right now."
Philadelphia leaned heavily on the legs of Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts to get the job done against LA, where Kayla Nicole calls home.
MORE: Eagles' Darius Slay’s wife slays in custom kelly green pants for Rams snow game
Barkley rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns, including a 78-yard house call, while Hurts added 70 yards and one touchdown on the ground.
In the passing game, however, Hurts once again left a lot to be desired. He threw for just 126 yards and averaged 6.4 yards per completion in the snowy conditions.
MORE: $100M Eagles WR AJ Brown pulls up to NFL Playoffs in modest $30,000 whip
The Eagles will host the Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, January 26, at 3:00 p.m. ET. The winner will advance to face the winner of the AFC Championship between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
It looks like Kayla Nicole will be rooting for the Commanders and Bills on championship weekend.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Family hilarity: Brittany Mahomes’ daughter begged for different baby name for Golden
Sorority stunner: A’ja Wilson rocks custom AKA sweatshirt, miniskirt for Founder’s Day
$$$: Molly Qerim net worth: The ESPN ‘First Take’ host is worth more than you think
Representin’: UConn’s Paige Bueckers stuns in Unrivaled hoodie to hype new league
Clutch: Livvy Dunne crushes crucial LSU floor exercise routine for big win vs Florida