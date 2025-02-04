Viral Lane Kiffin lookalike on Bourbon Street rocks talent ahead of Super Bowl
Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin is a man of many talents. He is, of course, one heck of a ball coach, a baller in deep sea fishing, and knows how to use social media better than any football coach in the land.
So, when fans on Bourbon Street were partying ahead of Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Louisiana this week, they had to do a doubletake when making their way past a bar.
MORE: Lane Kiffin has touching family moment with kids Presley, Knox
A Lane Kiffin doppelganger was spotted banging away at the drums, and everyone had to make sure it wasn't THEE Lane Kiffin.
If you ever wondered what Lane would look like with a mullet, now the world knows.
Bootleg Lane was all about the vibes.
If that really was the Rebel himself, would you really have been surprised? Unfortunately, we'll have to sit and wonder whether we will ever see a banging drum solo from the football coach himself.
MORE: Lane Kiffin has perfect response to ex-wife’s amazing Landry 21st birthday note
This past season, Kiffin led Ole Miss to a 10-3 record, finishing No. 11 in the AP Top 25 after a 52-20 shellacking of the Duke Blue Devils in the Gator Bowl.
As for the festivities on Bourbon Street, they will continue throughout the week.
The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at the Caesers Superdome.
The game will air live on FOX with kickoff scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET. Of course, Grammy-winner Kendrick Lamar will perform the halftime show. If we're lucky, Coach Kiffin will be on the drums.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley wears Daisy Dukes fit on private jet
Proud mama: Brittany Mahomes shows off daughter in adorable pink princess outfit
Geaux Tigers: Livvy Dunne rocks LSU black leotard with 3-word inspiration on front
Who are “U”?: Carson Beck’s sister cheerleader sister Kylie slays tiny crop-top
Super bore: Hailee Steinfeld, with no Josh Allen, appears to take shot at SB teams