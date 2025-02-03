The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin posts daughter Landry dad joke on baller Bahamas fishing trip

The Ole Miss Rebels head coach is extremely tight with his oldest daughter Landry. Even when they're apart, Lane shared a dad joke with her in mind.

Matthew Graham

Jan. 2, 2025: Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin poses with his family, including daughter Landry in the jean jacket, after winning the Gator Bowl.
In this story:

Is Landry Kiffin Lane's bestie?

When Ole Miss Rebels football head coach Lane Kiffin isn't trolling folks on social media, he's usually showing love for his family, especially daughter Landry, who of course also attends Ole Miss.

Lane Kiffin and Landry Kiffin
Even when the 49 year old is on an amazing deep-sea fishing adventure in the Bahamas, his oldest is never far from his mind. The social media Rebels-rouser spotted a laundry sign while at his tropical paradise resort.

Well Lane went full dad joke and shared the result on his Instagram Stories. You can guess what he did, using his fingers to cover up the "u."

Lane Kiffin, Landry Kiffin
It may not be as cringe-worthy as Carson Beck and girlfriend Hanna Cavinder's "U" dance to celebrate his Miami Hurricanes transfer, but possibly a close second.

In all seriousness, it has been an emotional week for Kiffin given he marked his six-year sobriety anniversary, posting a super sweet message to her, and he received an amazingly touching gift from Landry, 20.

Lane Kiffin, Layla Kiffin
Kiffin has also reunited with his ex-wife Layla, with she and their youngest child, son Knox, moving to Oxford to join Lane and Landry.

So given Kiffin seems to have found a permanent home with Ole Miss, at least for now, expect a lot more trolling and dad jokes.

Lane Kiffin and Landry Kiffin
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

