Lane Kiffin posts daughter Landry dad joke on baller Bahamas fishing trip
Is Landry Kiffin Lane's bestie?
When Ole Miss Rebels football head coach Lane Kiffin isn't trolling folks on social media, he's usually showing love for his family, especially daughter Landry, who of course also attends Ole Miss.
Even when the 49 year old is on an amazing deep-sea fishing adventure in the Bahamas, his oldest is never far from his mind. The social media Rebels-rouser spotted a laundry sign while at his tropical paradise resort.
Well Lane went full dad joke and shared the result on his Instagram Stories. You can guess what he did, using his fingers to cover up the "u."
It may not be as cringe-worthy as Carson Beck and girlfriend Hanna Cavinder's "U" dance to celebrate his Miami Hurricanes transfer, but possibly a close second.
In all seriousness, it has been an emotional week for Kiffin given he marked his six-year sobriety anniversary, posting a super sweet message to her, and he received an amazingly touching gift from Landry, 20.
Kiffin has also reunited with his ex-wife Layla, with she and their youngest child, son Knox, moving to Oxford to join Lane and Landry.
So given Kiffin seems to have found a permanent home with Ole Miss, at least for now, expect a lot more trolling and dad jokes.
