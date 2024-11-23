Lane Kiffin has touching family moment with kids Presley, Knox before Florida loss
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels lost a huge game to the Florida Gators on Saturday. Despite the likely playoff-ending loss, Kiffin the dad had a lot to be thankful for.
Lane’s 18-year-old daughter Presley and 16-year-old son Knox made the trip to Gainesville, Florida, to watch dad and the Rebels play at the Swamp.
Usually it’s his oldest daughter, Landry Kiffin, who is at game’s with dad in her stunning fits, and sharing heartfelt hugs and touching postgame messages. With Landry in Las Vegas for the F1 event that she posted on social — although she did drop a stunning fit on game day — it was his other two kids he shares with ex-wife Layla Kiffin that flew out from California.
RELATED: Landry Kiffin gives dad Lane hilarious gift about being his 'little girl'
Presley is a volleyball playing going to USC next year with dad’s full support going to his old school, will Knox is a 2026 quarterback prospect. Before the game, Presley (to Lane’s left), and Knox (center), posed with dad and others on the field.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne's jersey banger unintentionally trolls LSU football
That’s a win there no matter what happened in the game.
It’s Thanksgiving week coming up so Lane likely has the kids who are off school next week.
Will they stick around with dad for the Friday’s game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the famous Egg Bowl in Oxford, Mississippi? If so, hopefully they see dad get a win then.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Fore!: Paige Spiranac sports low-cut top sharing easy at-home golf tip
Who dat?: Becky Lynch looks unrecognizable in first appearance since leaving WWE
Shredded: ESPN’s Molly Qerim flexes black minishorts while slaying workout
Not easy NIL-ing: Livvy Dunne shows workout toll in makeup-free selfie in locker room
Six-packed: Cavinder twins have best abs contest in skimpy workout fits