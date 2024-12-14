Lane Kiffin has perfect response to ex-wife’s amazing Landry 21st birthday note
The Ole Miss Rebels' season didn't go as well as head coach Lane Kiffin hoped, as they failed to punch their ticket to the College Football Playoffs. However, things appear to be going extremely well in Kiffin's personal life.
Before the Rebels take on the Duke Blue Devils in the Gator Bowl on Jan 2., Kiffin celebrated his daughter Landry Kiffin's 21st birthday. Kiffin's ex-wife, Layla Kiffin, also joined the celebration on Dec. 13.
Landry, who's a student at Ole Miss, has been by her father's side throughout all the ups and downs of the Rebels' season. While Layla keeps her Instagram page private, Kiffin posted a screenshot of her heartfelt birthday post for their eldest daughter, and literally highlighted his favorite parts.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin flaunts athleisure fit that daughter Landry wants for Christmas
Layla wrote, "Happy Birthday Landry... you have taught me more than you know; how you expand my heart in ways I never knew were possible, to learn to let go with love so you could grow, and to experience an overwhelming pride as I watch you become the amazing woman that you are."
The 49-year-old former quarterback responded, "Amazing words and perspective Layla. 👏👏👏. Glad you're finally moving here with us!!! #ComeToTheSip #KnoxOHS, 🏡 ❤️💙❤️💙."
While Kiffin's comment seems to indicate that his ex-wife is relocating Oxford, his hashtag usage makes it seem like he's merely trying to wish that into existence. Landry replied to the former USC Trojans head coach with two heart emojis. The former couple appeared to have a blast ringing in Landry's milestone birthday.
While Kiffin and his ex-wife divorced in 2016, they continue to co-parent their three children, Landry, Presley, a volleyball player at USC, and Knox, an aspiring high school quarterback.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Stephen A. who?: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks leather miniskirt, jacket from NYC streets
Josh Allen who?: Hailee Steinfeld wows in ab-teasing midriff Bills fit with her fiancé
Happy Bill-idays: 24-year-old girlfriend shares ‘naughty’ Christmas fit with Belichick
Shared love: Tom Brady, ex-wife Gisele celebrate their son Benjamin’s birthday
Desert diva: Angel Reese rides camel in Dubai hilariously wearing high-end fashion fit