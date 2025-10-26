The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vlad Guerrero Jr.’s wife Nathalie posts Dodgers enemy hang for Blue Jays loss

The wife of the Toronto superstar posts some selfies with a Los Angeles WAG during Game 2 of the World Series.

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) reacts after striking out against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning during game two of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre.
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) reacts after striking out against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning during game two of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers evened the World Series with the Toronto Blue Jays with a 5-1 Game 2 win. Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a rare off-night in these playoffs. His wife Nathalie was seen rocking another custom fit, but hanging out with a Dodgers enemy WAG at the game in the loss.

Nathalie has been hot all playoffs with her fit game like her husband’s bat. She made a bold statement with her fashion choice in the epic Toronto Game 7 win of the ALCS, and wowed with a sparkly look in the Game 1 win.

For Game 2, Nathalie rocked another fire fit but was spotted with Jennifer Hernandez, the wife of Dodgers star Teoscar Hernandez.

Jennifer Hernandez (left) and Nathalie Guerrero
Jennifer Hernandez (left) and Nathalie Guerrero / Nathalie Guerrero/Instagram

They looked like they were having a good time.

Nathalie Guerrero (left) and Jennifer Hernandez
Nathalie Guerrero (left) and Jennifer Hernandez / Nathalie Guerrero/Instagram
Nathalie Guerrero (left) and Jennifer Hernandez
Nathalie Guerrero (left) and Jennifer Hernandez / Nathalie Guerrero/Instagram

Teoscar and Vladimir not only both have Dominican roots, but they are super close off the field. In fact, Guerrero Jr. is godfather to one of Teoscar’s children. So it’s not surprising the two wives would be close as well despite them being on opposite sides of the team they are rooting for in the World Series.

Nathalie got to celebrate the Game 1 win, while Jennifer could revel in the victory after Game 2. Game 3 is back in Los Angeles on Monday night.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (center)and eoscar Hernandez
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (center) poses with Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (right) before game one of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

