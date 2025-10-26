Vlad Guerrero Jr.’s wife Nathalie posts Dodgers enemy hang for Blue Jays loss
The Los Angeles Dodgers evened the World Series with the Toronto Blue Jays with a 5-1 Game 2 win. Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a rare off-night in these playoffs. His wife Nathalie was seen rocking another custom fit, but hanging out with a Dodgers enemy WAG at the game in the loss.
Nathalie has been hot all playoffs with her fit game like her husband’s bat. She made a bold statement with her fashion choice in the epic Toronto Game 7 win of the ALCS, and wowed with a sparkly look in the Game 1 win.
For Game 2, Nathalie rocked another fire fit but was spotted with Jennifer Hernandez, the wife of Dodgers star Teoscar Hernandez.
RELATED: George Springer’s wife Charlise goes nuts cheering on husband in World Series
They looked like they were having a good time.
RELATED: Shohei Ohtani’s wife Mamiko mysteriously absent from Dodgers WAGs Game 2 photo
Teoscar and Vladimir not only both have Dominican roots, but they are super close off the field. In fact, Guerrero Jr. is godfather to one of Teoscar’s children. So it’s not surprising the two wives would be close as well despite them being on opposite sides of the team they are rooting for in the World Series.
Nathalie got to celebrate the Game 1 win, while Jennifer could revel in the victory after Game 2. Game 3 is back in Los Angeles on Monday night.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky
E-strange: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar shows ex-husband Deion love in cooking fit
Finale: Penn State’s James Franklin shares emotional hug with daughters in last game
NYC queen: Jaxson Dart’s mom steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking win
MVP look: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has rare big smile with Dodgers WAGs before NLCS