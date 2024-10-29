Nick Saban’s giant Alabama mansion cost him ‘only’ $3 million
Nick Saban won seven national championships as a head coach in college football and made nearly $150 million while at it.
Now the 72-year-old retired coach is a staple on ESPN’s College GameDay where still sometimes curses like he’s still coaching. When the crew was in Alabama his daughter even wore a “homecoming” dress for his return, while his daughter-in-law stunned in an elegant dress.
While it was a homecoming for the former Alabama Crimson Tide coach, he still has a residence in Tuscaloosa that he purchased back in 2013. The 9000-square-foot home has seven bedrooms and five bathrooms. It was built in 1997 and sits on half an acre in a very private setting. See what it looks like below:
While it’s not quite as big as his College GameDay colleague Pat McAfee’s house (see link above), it’s plenty big for Nick and his wife Terry.
Saban won 292 games in college football with Alabama and the LSU Tigers with only 71 losses and one tie. He also tried his luck in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins, but went 15-17.
It wouldn’t be shocking to see Saban lured back to the college game given his impressive resume, but he’s definitely comfortable down there in his Alabama home.
