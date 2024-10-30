Steph Curry’s $30 million California palace is insanely baller
Steph Curry is enjoying the fruits of his labor from his now 16th NBA season with the Golden State Warriors.
The All-Star guard has amassed over $500 million in career earnings and just signed a one-year, $62.6 million contract extension with the Warriors at the end of August, keeping him with the team through the 2026-2027 season.
The 36-year-old Curry can afford nice things, even if he’s still shopping at Costco. He also likes the simple pleasures in life like an adorable day out with wife Ayesha or matching fits with her at the a US Open tennis match.
There’s nothing simple about his baller house, however. The $30 million palace in Atherton, California, is 18,000 square feet on an acre and a half. It has seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, a movie theater, and of course a full basketball court, among many other fine amenities. Check it out.
There’s plenty of room for Ayesha, 35, and her stunning fits in her massive walk-in closet, as well as space for the couple’s four children: Riley, 12, Ryan, 9, Canon, 6, and Caius, who was just born in May of 2024.
Curry has won four NBA titles in his career, two MVPs, one Finals MVP, a gold medal this summer in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, and is the all-time leading three-point shooter. His legacy is cemented as a sure fire Hall of Famer. He deserves to live like the king he is on the court off of it as well.
