Warriors Acquire Jimmy Butler in Blockbuster Trade With Heat
The Jimmy Butler trade saga is finally coming to an end.
Butler, who had requested a trade from the Miami Heat, has gotten his wish. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Butler is headed to the Golden State Warriors in a deal with many moving parts.
In exchange, Andrew Wiggins appears headed to the Heat along with a protected first-round pick (top-10 in 2025 and 2026 and then unprotected in 2027 according to Chris Haynes). Also as part of the deal, Dennis Schroder will go to the Utah Jazz. Kyle Anderson was initially set to go to the Toronto Raptors, but that portion of the trade fell through and he will instead go to the Heat.
Miami also receives P.J. Tucker from the Jazz as part of the deal. Tucker previously played for the organization in 2021-22.
Charania reports that, as part of the Butler trade, the Heat are sending Josh Richardson and Lindy Waters III to the Detroit Pistons. The NBA insider also reports that Butler has agreed to a new two-year, $121 million extension with the Warriors that runs through the 2026-27 season, and is declining his player option for the 2025-26 season.
Days ago, it was reported that Butler was reluctant to sign an extension with the Warriors, which had them turn their sights to Kevin Durant. That pursuit unraveled, ultimately moving Golden State's attention back to Butler.
Butler endured a tumultuous exit from Miami. He was suspended three times this season as he looked to force his way out of Miami. The six-time All-Star had been linked to various teams, most notably the Phoenix Suns, but ultimately winds up with the Warriors, where he'll team up with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green as they look to make one last run at a championship.
This season, Butler, 35, is averaging 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while shooting at a 36.1% from the field. He's featured in 25 games this year and hasn't suited up since Jan. 21.