Lakers Star Luka Doncic Reveals Embarrassing Guilty Pleasure Chilling at LA Mansion

Luka Doncic is missing his fiancée and kids during this Los Angeles Lakers season. With time at home alone, the NBA All-Star revealed an embarrassing guilty pleasure.

In December, Doncic’s fiancée Anamaria Goltes gave birth to their second daughter, Olivia, back in Slovenia where she’s remained with their 2-year-old Gabriela. Since fans haven’t seen her in fire Lakers fits like last season, questions about their relationship status have come up.

Anamaria Goltes and daughter Gabriela out and about in Los Angeles this offseason. | Anamaria Goltes/Instagram

Doncic, meanwhile, earned himself the Western Conference All-Star starter role in his 8th season, which makes six selections to the game in his career. He’s averaging a league-best 33.5 points per game to go along with 8.7 assists, and 7.7 rebounds per game.

As of this writing, he has helped the Lakers to a 26-16 record and in fifth in the conference.

Luka is tearing up the NBA this season. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

He was watching what?

Before tonight’s game at the Los Angeles Clippers and then Saturday’s big return vs. the Dallas Mavericks, the 26-year-old superstar chilled at home showing off his baller mansion while watching a movie.

Luka Doncic at home | Luka Doncic/Instagram

He’s watching the 2006 classic “High School Musical” starring Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, and Ashley Tisdale.

How’s that for a guilty pleasure?

He also could be on video chat with Anamaria enjoying a date night through technology and watching it. Right?

Doncic seems like a very simple guy who likes fancy cars, going to the beach, and staying out of the LA spotlight as much as possible.

Luka leaving Crypto Arena yesterday after the game in his new Bugatti Mistral



TikTok/speedster404 pic.twitter.com/hdSQbhftIA — Luka Updates (@LukaUpdates) November 29, 2025

His baller LA pad

The house he’s at in the video was previously owned by tennis great Maria Sharapova. Doncic purchased the Manhattan Beach mansion in August of 2025 for $25 million.

