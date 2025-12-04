Luka Doncic's fiancée's Anamaria is back in spotlight for birth of second child

Luka Doncic had shared a heartbreaking note about missing his 2-year-old daughter Gabriela back home in Slovenia.

Little did we know that the Los Angeles Lakers superstar would be back in his native country less than a week later to be with his fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, to welcome their second child after it had been announced he'd miss the game against the Toronto Raptors.

JUST IN: Luka Doncic is currently in Slovenia welcoming his second child! He will not play tomorrow in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/ZiQF85LR85 — Lakers All Day Everyday (@LADEig) December 3, 2025

"Happy birthday my little princess!," Doncid wrote in an Instagram post on Nov. 30. "You bring the most joy to my life! I love you, I miss you so much and I can’t wait to see you soon 💕💕❤️❤️."

Now that we know the five-time All-NBA First Team selection, 26, will be in his native country to be with Anamaria, let's give you a refresher of who she is.

Anamaria and Luka have known each other since childhood

Luka and Goltes, also 26, first met in Croatia as children and began dating in 2016.

Goltes seemingly never came back to Los Angeles when the season started, based on Doncic's birthday note and her Instagram handle this year, always posting in Slovene, which she usually does when back in their native country.

Goltes has admitted that adjusting to life in the United States has been extremely hard, and most of her closest friends are still the ones she grew up with in Slovenia.

"You keep the real ones, am I right?," she has said.

Luka is her best friend

"People have [a] best friend, boyfriend, true love," she wrote on Instagram. "I'm lucky they are all the same person."

The happy couple got engaged in an idyllic hillside setting in Slovenia on July 7, 2023.

That would be 7-7, which is Doncic's number for the Lakers and the Slovenia men's national basketball team, so it wasn't a coincidence that was the date he got down on one knee to ask for Goltes' hand in marriage.

Anamaria is a part-time model and a full-time mom

Goltes had been a part-time model, but it seems like lately she has been mostly focused on being a mother to their two-year-old daughter Gabriela.

Now she's about to welcome their second child with the five-time All Star.

It seems like Goltes will spend the entire season in Slovenia raising their growing family while Doncic deals with the childish drama of LeBron James.

🚨 Luka Doncic will miss tomorrow’s game to attend the birth of his second child



Congrats to the Doncic family 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/29HUWgZbsj — LakersMuse (@LALMuse) December 3, 2025

