Truth behind Dodgers fan Tyrese Haliburton betraying his hometown Brewers in the NLCS

The Indiana Pacers star is known for his mischievous ways, but in this case, it's the Milwaukee Brewers fault.

Matthew Graham

Oct. 11, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) in the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Oct. 11, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) in the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Tyrese Haliburton grew up a big Milwaukee Brewers fan growing up in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, which is only about 83 miles from American Family Field, still more commonly called Miller Park.

So then why is the Indiana Pacers superstar betraying his hometown MLB team by committing blasphemy by at first wearing the hated NL Central rival Chicago Cubs jersey, and then following it up by rocking a Los Angeles Dodgers Shohei Ohtani jersey for Game 1 of the National League Championship Series?

Tyrese Haliburton
Sept. 29, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) poses for a photo during media day. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

It turns out that while the 25-year-old NBA playoffs Mr. Clutch loves to troll enemy fanbases like the New York Knicks, in this case, it was the Milwaukee Brewers that were the petty ones thanks to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Rescinded ceremonial first-pitch offer to Haliburton

Tyrese Haliburton
April 29, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts during a time out during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The two-time NBA All-Star and All-NBA Third Team selection started his magical playoffs run, almost doing the impossible by winning it all for the Pacers, getting all the way to a Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the heavily favored Oklahoma City Thunder before his devastating Achilles injury, against the Milwaukee Bucks.

That was the second year in a row Haliburton had eliminated the Bucks and two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo from the playoffs, and the former Iowa State standout said the Brewers took back their ceremonial first pitch offer after it happened the first time.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Sept. 27, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo plays catch before game between the Milwaukee Brewers and New York Mets at American Family Field. / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

"Baseball, I’m a free agent," Haliburton said. "I was a Brewers fan and then I was supposed to throw the first pitch last summer and then they X’d that after the playoffs ended. So I said, you know what, I’m no longer a Brewers fan."

Haliburton's dad kept the drama going

John Haliburton
June 13, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts with his girlfriend Jade Jones and father John Haliburton following the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in game four of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Sitting courtside in last year's playoffs, Haliburton's father, John, got into Giannis' face after the 2024 NBA assists leader hit the game-winning layup with 1.3 seconds to eliminate the Bucks last season and start his unreal run of late-game heroics.

Giannis called it "disrespectful" after the game, so now the hatred runs even deeper between Milwaukee fans and the Haliburtons. Tyrese's dad was banned from his son's games for nearly a month during the NBA playoffs, finally allowed back, but he couldn't sit courtside until the finals.

Who will have the last laugh this season as Troll King?

Tyrese Haliburton
Oct. 11, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) in the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Haliburton's Cubs troll backfired, with the Brewers doing some trolling of their own after winning the do-or-die Game 5 in the National League Division Series by flying the "L" flag, mocking Chicago's tradition of flying the "W" after a victory.

As of this posting, the fight for Troll King supremacy has Haliburton up 1-0 in the NLCS heading into Game 2.

