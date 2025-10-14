Truth behind Dodgers fan Tyrese Haliburton betraying his hometown Brewers in the NLCS
Tyrese Haliburton grew up a big Milwaukee Brewers fan growing up in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, which is only about 83 miles from American Family Field, still more commonly called Miller Park.
So then why is the Indiana Pacers superstar betraying his hometown MLB team by committing blasphemy by at first wearing the hated NL Central rival Chicago Cubs jersey, and then following it up by rocking a Los Angeles Dodgers Shohei Ohtani jersey for Game 1 of the National League Championship Series?
It turns out that while the 25-year-old NBA playoffs Mr. Clutch loves to troll enemy fanbases like the New York Knicks, in this case, it was the Milwaukee Brewers that were the petty ones thanks to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Rescinded ceremonial first-pitch offer to Haliburton
The two-time NBA All-Star and All-NBA Third Team selection started his magical playoffs run, almost doing the impossible by winning it all for the Pacers, getting all the way to a Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the heavily favored Oklahoma City Thunder before his devastating Achilles injury, against the Milwaukee Bucks.
That was the second year in a row Haliburton had eliminated the Bucks and two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo from the playoffs, and the former Iowa State standout said the Brewers took back their ceremonial first pitch offer after it happened the first time.
"Baseball, I’m a free agent," Haliburton said. "I was a Brewers fan and then I was supposed to throw the first pitch last summer and then they X’d that after the playoffs ended. So I said, you know what, I’m no longer a Brewers fan."
Haliburton's dad kept the drama going
Sitting courtside in last year's playoffs, Haliburton's father, John, got into Giannis' face after the 2024 NBA assists leader hit the game-winning layup with 1.3 seconds to eliminate the Bucks last season and start his unreal run of late-game heroics.
Giannis called it "disrespectful" after the game, so now the hatred runs even deeper between Milwaukee fans and the Haliburtons. Tyrese's dad was banned from his son's games for nearly a month during the NBA playoffs, finally allowed back, but he couldn't sit courtside until the finals.
Who will have the last laugh this season as Troll King?
Haliburton's Cubs troll backfired, with the Brewers doing some trolling of their own after winning the do-or-die Game 5 in the National League Division Series by flying the "L" flag, mocking Chicago's tradition of flying the "W" after a victory.
As of this posting, the fight for Troll King supremacy has Haliburton up 1-0 in the NLCS heading into Game 2.
