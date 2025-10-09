Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea shows off insane Dodgers boots for Game 4 vs. Phillies
Chelsea Freeman is always one of most stylish MLB WAGs across the entire league, not just for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
So it's no surprise that Freddie Freeman's wife showed off some bonkers custom boots before Game 4 against the Philadelphia Phillies, whose bats finally woke up last night to avoid a sweep in National League Division Series with two Kyle Schwarber home runs.
It's unclear if Mrs. Freeman will actually wear these literally one-of-a-kind boots today that are part accessory, part art by designer Jessica Martini, but they're still worth checking out.
These are definitely a homage to the wildly popular Takashi Murakami Tokyo series Dodgers jerseys that have overtaken Los Angeles as the must-have fashion item, including Mrs. Freeman rocking one earlier this season, that the world-renown artist debuted when the Boys in Blue opened their season in Japan.
Now Freddie Freeman, last year's Dodgers hero when they won the World Series over the New York Yankees, and the rest of his teammates are hoping not to have to go back to Philadelphia for a do-or-die Game 5 at what would be an electric atmosphere at Citizens Bank Park.
If the Dodgers channel those Martini boots, they have nothing to worry about.
