Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea shows off insane Dodgers boots for Game 4 vs. Phillies

If the Dodgers play as good as these boots look, the Phillies have no shot.

Matthew Graham

Freddie Freeman and Chelsea Freeman attend the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Freddie Freeman and Chelsea Freeman attend the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. / IMAGO / imageSPACE
Chelsea Freeman is always one of most stylish MLB WAGs across the entire league, not just for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

So it's no surprise that Freddie Freeman's wife showed off some bonkers custom boots before Game 4 against the Philadelphia Phillies, whose bats finally woke up last night to avoid a sweep in National League Division Series with two Kyle Schwarber home runs.

Chelsea Freeman
Mar 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chelsea Freeman stands on the field before the game between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It's unclear if Mrs. Freeman will actually wear these literally one-of-a-kind boots today that are part accessory, part art by designer Jessica Martini, but they're still worth checking out.

Chelsea Freeman
Chelsea Freeman/Instagram
Chelsea Freeman
Chelsea Freeman/Instagram

These are definitely a homage to the wildly popular Takashi Murakami Tokyo series Dodgers jerseys that have overtaken Los Angeles as the must-have fashion item, including Mrs. Freeman rocking one earlier this season, that the world-renown artist debuted when the Boys in Blue opened their season in Japan.

Takashi Murakami
Mar 15, 2025; Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan; Takashi Murakami who designed a collection of designs for the opening series prepares to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Yomiuri Giants at Tokyo Dome. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Now Freddie Freeman, last year's Dodgers hero when they won the World Series over the New York Yankees, and the rest of his teammates are hoping not to have to go back to Philadelphia for a do-or-die Game 5 at what would be an electric atmosphere at Citizens Bank Park.

If the Dodgers channel those Martini boots, they have nothing to worry about.

Vanessa Bryant and Chelsea Freeman
Chelsea Freeman with Vanessa Bryant / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

