Suns superstar Devin Booker’s insane 'man cave' blows away iShowSpeed
Devin Booker is getting ready to start 11th season in the NBA with the Phoenix Suns. He showed off influencer and YouTuber iShowSpeed what his professional basketball money has afforded him with the most insane “man cave” you’ll see.
The 28-year-old Booker is in the middle of a 5-year, $316 million contract. He also is endorsed by major brands like Nike. He can afford nice things.
His house in Arizona is a desert oasis.
When Speed came by, Booker took him to his garage that features classic cars like a 1959 Chevrolet Impala and a custom 1970 Chevy K5 Blazer. He also showcases one of the most compete sneaker collections we’ve seen with a giant wall that seems to go on forever. Within that wall is a hidden door that goes into the cave portion that has a 200-inch TV, a golf simulator, pool tables, shuffleboards, ping-pong tables and more.
Like us, Speed was blown away:
Here’s the full video if you have time to watch:
There’s man caves, and then there’s Devin Booker’s man castle.
Booker and the Suns open at home on October 22 vs. the Sacramento Kings, and after he can go enjoy his favorite spot at home.
